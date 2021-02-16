Radiohead sketchpad could fetch £10,000 at auction

Radiohead’s sketchpad, used to carve out ideas for their second album, is going under the hammer.

The band rehearsed The Bends, in 1993, in an unused barn at a fruit farm in Oxfordshire.

A man, who had lent the group instruments and a PA sound system, was given the A2 sketchpad as he cleared the studio space at the end of their sessions.

More than 20 years later, he is selling the piece of music memorabilia, which could fetch over £10,000 and features hand-drawn drawings, chords and lyrics.

A page of the sketchpad going under-the-hammer (Omega Auctions/PA)

A page of the sketchpad going under-the-hammer (Omega Auctions/PA)

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “When the sessions were over I went to retrieve my equipment and ‘clear out’ the room.

“The A2 sketchpad had been left” with “some carpeting that had been used as acoustic treatment.

“I was informed that anything remaining in the room was not required by the band and should be thrown away or kept by me if I so wished. I kept the sketch pad and discarded the carpeting.”“

Experts say the sketchpad gives “an insight into a crucial period in the group’s history”.

Workings for two unknown songs, Too Easy and Idiot Boy, are contained in its eight pages.

It also contains lyrics for some of the band’s classic songs, including Street Spirit (Fade Out), and notes for an unreleased track, Dead Bank Clerk.

Their debut single, Creep, had been a huge success.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “The Bends was absolutely crucial to the band’s success and the notepad really gives an insight into the fascinating creative process that resulted in the creation of true classic of the genre.”

A 1960 Fender Precision bass guitar used by Jonny Greenwood on the album is also going under the hammer.

A demo featuring unheard tracks from the band, when the group was called On A Friday, sold for £7,600 last month.

The items will be sold at Omega Auctions in their Music Memorabilia sale on February 23.

PA Media