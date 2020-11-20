Radiohead and Elbow members to give evidence in streaming inquiry

Members of Radiohead and Elbow will give evidence to MPs as part of an inquiry into the impact of streaming giants such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is looking into how the streaming model has affected artists and record labels, following increased scrutiny prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, 52, and Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, 46, will be joined by singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, 34, as they discuss how they have been affected by the shift in one of the music industry’s dominant business models.

Guy Garvey of Elbow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Guy Garvey of Elbow (Steve Parsons/PA)

The session, which will focus on whether artists who have their music on streaming platforms are paid fairly, will also hear from Tom Gray, founder of the #BrokenRecord campaign.

Mr Gray, a member of the Mercury Prize-winning band Gomez, began campaigning for better awareness of how musicians are paid after Covid-19 halted live performance revenue.

The committee will also question music industry experts, including producers and streaming auditors, on the impact of the various streaming models and the response of the UK’s major labels.

Musician Nadine Shah (Ian West/PA)

Musician Nadine Shah (Ian West/PA)

The inquiry comes after the Musicians’ Union and Ivors Academy launched the Keep Music Alive campaign, calling streaming royalties “woefully insufficient” and urging the Government to undertake a review.

There has been increased scrutiny of the business models of platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Google Play after artist revenue from live performance was hit by Covid-19.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee also recently announced an inquiry into the plight of music festivals after Covid-19 restrictions led to widespread cancellations this year.

Following the cancellations of Glastonbury, Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and smaller grassroots events, the sector has seen revenues fall by 90%.

The evidence session will take place on Tuesday November 24.

