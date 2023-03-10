| -0.7°C Dublin

Radio DJ Arielle Free raises over £500,000 in Comic Relief cycling challenge

The early breakfast host cycled for 50 hours across five cities in five days, all while DJing.

Arielle Free at the finish line during the last leg of the Comic Relief Tour de Dance challenge in Liverpool (Sam Ratcliffe/Comic Relief/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Radio 1 host Arielle Free has raised a total of £561,667 for Comic Relief with her Red Nose Day cycling challenge.

The 34-year-old early breakfast host cycled for 50 hours across five cities in five days all while DJing, in what was dubbed the Tour de Dance.

