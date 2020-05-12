Radio 1’s Big Weekend reveals extended line-up for virtual event

Jonas Brothers, Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan have joined the billing for the virtual version of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival.

Singer Mabel and rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey will also appear during the online event in late May.

They join previously announced acts including Sam Smith, Biffy Clyro, Anne-Marie and Rita Ora.

#BigWeekend is happening and we're SO excited to be joining @BBCR1 for their first ever remote festival!! Tune-in from May 22nd-24th to see us perform for you guys from home. Head over to https://t.co/9sPSuvwqvR for more details 😎 pic.twitter.com/QZ8aDoUx7i — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 12, 2020

Former One Direction star Horan said: “Can’t wait to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

“Expect a few of your favourites and some of my new ones, I’ll try and make it as good as it can get from home.

“I’ve played Big Weekend a few times but this one will be very different.”

Rap duo Young T & Bugsey, who appeared on the original line-up, said: “Big up Radio 1 for including us on this year’s Big Weekend line-up.

“It’s going to be a special one and we’re going to be bringing the vibes to you, wherever you are.”

excited to be joining @BBCR1 at their first ever #BigWeekend remote festival on the 22nd-24th of May !Â https://t.co/hIipFT7Zae pic.twitter.com/TmVgMWPhAI — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 12, 2020

More than 50 new live sets will be recorded by artists from their own homes, while the BBC will also air previous performances from the festival.

The physical event was due to take place in Dundee, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual festival will take place between May 22 and 24 and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1, with full sets available on BBC Sounds.

PA Media