Radio 1’s Arielle Free to DJ while cycling for 50 hours in aid of Red Nose Day

She will undertake the challenge on a 10-person bike adapted with DJ decks and a giant Red Nose.

Radio 1 host Arielle Free is to take on the longest set of her life as she will attempt to DJ live while cycling for 50 hours across five cities in five days to raise funds for Red Nose Day. (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA) Expand

Radio 1 host Arielle Free is to take on the longest set of her life as she will attempt to DJ live while cycling for 50 hours across five cities in five days to raise funds for Red Nose Day. (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Radio 1 host Arielle Free is to take on the longest set of her life as she will attempt to DJ live while cycling for 50 hours across five cities in five days to raise funds for Red Nose Day.

From Sunday, the early breakfast host will be taking to the streets of York, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool, tackling a different city each day.

