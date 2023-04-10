| 6.9°C Dublin

Rachmaninov tops Classic FM poll on 150th anniversary of birth

It was also a record year for film music.

The London Symphony Orchestra play a programme of Rachmaninov in Trafalgar Square, central London (David Mirzoeff/PA) Expand

The London Symphony Orchestra play a programme of Rachmaninov in Trafalgar Square, central London (David Mirzoeff/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Russian-born composer Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 has been voted Britain’s favourite piece of classical music for the first time in 10 years.

The piece topped the annual Classic FM Hall Of Fame poll, dethroning English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, which has held the top spot since 2019.

