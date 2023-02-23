| 5.8°C Dublin

R Kelly ordered to serve extra year for sex offences on top of 30-year sentence

The singer was handed a 20-year term for sexual offences but will serve only one year beyond the 30-year term he is already serving.

R Kelly has been ordered to serve another year on top of the 30 years he is already serving (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File) Expand

R Kelly has been ordered to serve another year on top of the 30 years he is already serving (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

By Michael Tarm and Claire Savage, Associated Press

A federal judge on Thursday handed singer R Kelly a 20-year prison sentence for his convictions of child pornography and the enticement of minors for sex but said he will serve nearly all of the sentence simultaneously with a 30-year sentence imposed last year on racketeering charges.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber also ordered that Kelly serve one year in prison following his New York sentence.

