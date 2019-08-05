R&B singer R Kelly has been charged with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 over an alleged incident in Minnesota in 2001.

R&B singer R Kelly has been charged with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 over an alleged incident in Minnesota in 2001.

R Kelly faces two new charges in 2001 allegation

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly is charged over an incident involving a girl he met at a concert.

Mr Freeman said the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.

The prosecutor said when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly’s hotel, and offered 200 dollars to take off her clothes and dance.

He said Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.

Mr Freeman said his office investigated after getting a lead from a Chicago tip line.

Re: New charges @RKelly give me a break. This is beyond absurd — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 5, 2019

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg tweeted: “Give me a break. This is beyond absurd.”

PA Media