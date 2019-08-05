Entertainment Music

Monday 5 August 2019

R Kelly faces two new charges in 2001 allegation

Prosecutors in Minnesota said they investigated after getting a lead from a Chicago tip line.

R Kelly (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
R Kelly (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

By Associated Press Reporters

R&B singer R Kelly has been charged with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 over an alleged incident in Minnesota in 2001.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Kelly is charged over an incident involving a girl he met at a concert.

Mr Freeman said the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.

The prosecutor said when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly’s hotel, and offered 200 dollars to take off her clothes and dance.

He said Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.

Mr Freeman said his office investigated after getting a lead from a Chicago tip line.

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg tweeted: “Give me a break. This is beyond absurd.”

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top