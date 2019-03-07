R Kelly accuses ex-wife of destroying his name

R&B star R Kelly has blamed his ex-wife for “destroying” his name.

CBS This Morning has aired the second instalment of its interview with the embattled singer, who faces sexual abuse charges and is currently in jail after saying he could not afford to pay 161,000 US dollars (£122,000) in back child support he owes.

In the TV interview aired on Thursday, Kelly asks: “How can I pay child support if my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can’t work?”

Hours after his explosive interview with @GayleKing on @CBSThisMorning, R. Kelly found himself back behind bars.



Authorities said he'll remain there until he comes up with the more than $161,000 he owes in child support payments. pic.twitter.com/S5gtOVyJXy — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 7, 2019

Kelly shouted and cried about his financial situation and his relationship with his three children.

He said his wife was lying when she alleged he had abused her. Kelly says he has “zero” relationship with his children, but says he knows they love him.

Kelly also claimed other people have rifled his bank account.

The singer was taken into custody during a hearing over the child support on Wednesday. His next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

His publicist Darryll Johnson said the singer came to the hearing prepared to pay 50,000 to 60,000 US dollars (£38,000-£45,000), but the judge wanted the whole amount.

He said Kelly did not have the whole amount because he has not been able to work.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women, including three who were underage at the time the abuse is alleged to have occurred.

R Kelly was jailed after a hearing in his child support case (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

He spent a weekend in jail before someone posted his 100,000 dollar (£76,000) bail, and his defence lawyer said at the time that Kelly’s finances were “a mess”.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and says his accusers are lying.

Press Association