Queen’s Brian May reveals injury to ‘gluteus maximus’

Queen star Brian May has revealed he injured his buttock because of a bout of “over-enthusiastic gardening”.
The rocker, 72, went to hospital suffering from “relentless” pain, which will leave him unable to walk for a while.
He told fans, on Instagram, that he had “been quiet” for a “reason” but “the virus didn’t get me yet – thank God….
Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri
