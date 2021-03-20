Quavo appears to address Saweetie split: You’re not the woman I thought you were

Quavo has appeared to address his split from Saweetie, saying he wants there to be “no false narratives”.

The rappers had been together for two years and made headlines with the lavish gifts they gave each other.

For Christmas, Saweetie gave Quavo a 2021 Richard Mille Factory Set Diamonds watch, while he gave her a customised Bentley.

Fans had previously speculated the couple had split after noticing the frontman of the rap trio Migos, 29, and Saweetie, 27, appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

She confirmed the news with a post on Twitter, writing: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She added: “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Quavo appeared to respond to her messages, writing: “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

“I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Saweetie replied to his tweet, writing simply: “Take care.”

The couple have previously collaborated on songs including Emotional, Tip Toes and Give It to ‘Em.

