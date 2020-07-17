Q&A with Mundy: 'I find It hard to move forward because of the success of a couple of older songs'

Barry Egan sat down with Mundy (observing social-distancing rules in Mundy's back garden) for a quick-fire Q&A before the Irish singer-songwriter recorded a rousing outdoor session for Independent.ie...

What music have you been listening to in the lockdown?

Make me an Island Podcast by Donal Dineen. Lots of Reggae especially Desmond Decker. I go down a bit of a new wave road too. Just medicinally listening to music. Upbeat or mellow. Nothing too taxing on the brain.

Are favourite albums that you returned to? Why?

Not really actually. There’s loads of old music that’s still new to me and there’s a lot of new music that’s old.. It doesn’t sound old though. I love Bob Dylan’s new album and actually loving some of the pop one of my daughter listens to. I’m a Billy Eilish fan.

What is the greatest song ever written and why?

That’s a really bollicky question to ask anyone! Greatest song ever written.. impossible. I’m very fond of ‘Do you know the way to San Jose’.

What is the greatest song you have ever written?

My Unreleased song ‘Dark Long Enough’ feels as good as anything that I’ve ever written.

What is the biggest misconception people have about Mundy?

That I’ve stopped making new music, I’m easy going and am not chomping at the bit.

What new songs are you working on?

There’s lots of new stuff. I’d started making new recordings but a trip to Canada and arriving back to Covid really threw a spanner in the world but I’m realigning the plan. When you write one good song the itch never goes away to match it, better it or find a compadre for it.

When can we expect to hear some new Mundy music? Any plans to release a news album etc?

That’s answered in the last question. I need to drop a single this year for my sanity and follow it with a record.

How has Covid-19 affected your creativity?

It’s been good but difficult to complete any ideas fully. Lots of distractions with my family.

Have you written any songs inspired by the lock-down?

I’ve got titles... Reboot... Can’t Afford to Go Away... Easy Prey... How to Trap Yourself... Hard Done By Blues.

When do you think you will be back gigging?

Not sure at all and it’s very alarming. The last recession was almost behind but not quite so this is a real concern. Would you like to do a charity gig...?

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to keep the show on the road and keeping the rain out.

What makes you angry?

Plenty of things. I find It hard to move forward because of the success of a couple of older songs. Like they always ask for the old stuff when you’re trying to push something new. That really sends me cray cray. Sometimes if you say no... you may never hear back.

Which living person do you most admire?

Dylan is more than impressive to me, shooting straight off the bat. I think Dr Tony Holohan was unbelievable during the crisis.

Which living person do you least admire or despise?

Guess!!! It’s too easy to give away. I call him/it... The Golden Squirrel.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Excuses possibly or saying the wrong thing.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Excuses... blame... non-compassion.

What is your greatest regret?

There were a couple gigs where I wasn’t in good shape and I regret that truly.

When and where are you happiest?

When my family is happy and I’m being creative.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to reboot the planet.

What makes you laugh out loud?

Word play with my family. Driving in the car, chewing toffee and talking absolute codswobble.

What is your current state of mind?

XTC just came on the stereo and I’m hungry. Might make a bit of lunch... coffee... wait... Nina is on singing 99 Red Balloons. How bad!

What have you binge-watched on Neflix?

Not for ages. I go back to Seinfeld but it’s not on Netflix. I watched some dark box set stuff on Netflix like Goliath and it’s sent me crazy so Only fools and Horses is fine by me.

