Q&A with David Geraghty: 'We can spend too much time taking chunks out of ourselves and that just ends up reflecting out into the world'

David Geraghty reveals the difference between Bell X1 and Join Me In The Pines, what he's been up to during lockdown (there's new music in the offing) and which living person he most admires...

What is your current state of mind?

Hopeful and excited. My music making compadres are coming over later to explore new music.

How would you describe to an alien the difference between Bell X1 and Join Me In The Pines?

Music from two entities, with interchangeable body parts, driven by separate heads influenced by one world.

What music have you been listening to in the lockdown?

I’ve been listening to Deerhoof’s exciting new album and the ambient music of Irish composer Gareth Quinn-Redmond.

Any favourite albums that you returned to?

JMITP recently did a cover of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy. It’s such a great album full of classics songs, that tend to be overshadowed by Imagine.

What is the greatest song ever written and why?

No such thing I think. There can be a perfect song for a specific moment in time. However, a song like Need Your Love So Bad by Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac (who very recently passed away), never fails to stop me in my tracks.

What is the greatest song you have ever written?

The next one (hopefully).

What is the biggest misconception people have about David Geraghty?

That he was delivered by stork to the front doorstep of his parent’s house in the mid-70’s.

What new songs are you working on?

There are quite a few ideas I’m excited about that are coming along nicely. They feel, at this stage like a natural elaboration on last year’s album Monomania.

When can we expect to hear some new David Geraghty music?

In the earlier stages of the lockdown I released two more gentle songs on Bandcamp. In terms of the more groove-based songs, I’m really hoping to share these before we hit winter.

How has Covid 19 effected your creativity?

With the shocking and abrupt halt to all live events, I’ve had more time to write and record.

Have you written any songs inspired by the lockdown?

Yes. At the start of the lockdown I wrote and released on Bandcamp, a song inspired by the uncertainty we all felt (and still feel). It’s called When the Dark Begins.

When do you think you will be back gigging?

It’s impossible to say. There are a lot of mixed messages. JMITP have been asked to play some Arts Festivals before the end of this year yet gigs into next year have been cancelled.

What is your greatest fear?

The teenager daughter.

What makes you angry?

Some people thinking they’re more equal than others.

Which living person do you most admire?

I’ve a great admiration for how Blindboy exposes his own struggles and uses them to help others deal with theirs. Yurt.

What living person do you least admire or despise?

The current leader of the country that is founded on disenfranchisement and abuse of power.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

In the spirit of self-compassion, I’m hopeful I don’t have any deplorable traits. We can spend too much time taking chunks out of ourselves and that just ends up reflecting out into the world.

What is your greatest regret?

Not adapting the rule “It wasn’t meant to be” sooner in life.

When and where are you happiest?

In the creative flow. There’s a contentment that comes with that which then allows me to enjoy all that is good in life.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Time management

What makes you laugh out loud?

Mr.s Tickles

What have you binge-watched on Netflix?

I’m more into podcasts. For example, Donal Fallon’s 3 Castles Burning and No such thing as a Fish, the fact finders behind Q.I.

Join Me In The Pines' current album ‘Monomania’ is available now. Dave will be a guest on Pantisocracy on Thursday August 6th at 10pm on RTE Radio 1. More music from Join Me In The Pines can be found through the official Instagram and Youtube accounts and www.joinmeinthepines.com.

