Public Service Broadcasting on following U2 and Bowie to Berlin on new album Bright Magic

J Willgoose, Esq — the strikingly monikered main man behind Public Service Broadcasting — is contemplating what a massive drag Brexit has become for British bands such as his.

“It’s made the rest of Europe like going to Switzerland used to be,” he says, “which is to say a massive pain. Now, it’s border hold-ups everywhere. People kind of get sidetracked by the issue of the movement of people, but for bands, the bigger headache is moving goods, like instruments and the equipment we need on stage.”

He details a level of red tape, involving logging serial numbers for even the most minor piece of equipment, that would make some consider giving up touring.

On the very day of Willgoose’s Zoom chinwag with Review, another UK band discovered just how serious the EU is taking the post-Brexit bureaucracy. White Lies, who played Dublin’s Vicar Street last month, had all their equipment seized by border control in France, meaning they had to cancel their Paris concert that night.

Willgoose sympathises. “It’s stressful; there’s a time cost and there’s a financial cost too.” Is there a cost to creativity? “It sounds like the highest kind of indulgence to say this,” he says, “but when you’re on the road, you’re trying to conserve energy as much as you can, within reason, for the show because it’s such a massive explosion of energy and concentration and adrenaline. Even if it doesn’t look like it!

“It’s a pretty intense 90 minutes and your whole time spent on tour is about that 90 minutes and kind of preserving yourself and making sure you’re able to do it to the best of your ability. So, when you get [Brexit-related] stresses that invade your regime, it can be very distracting and that’s just not what you want on the road.”

Willgoose will be hoping for a smooth transit at Irish border control when Public Service Broadcasting come here next month for shows in Dublin and Cork. Their new album, Bright Magic, is a love letter to Berlin’s rich culture, and Willgoose is excited about performing the songs live.

His band — whose members answer to such playfully mysterious names as Wrigglesworth, JF Abraham and Mr B — are celebrated for making fiercely intelligent, sample-heavy concept albums. Previous offerings have focused on such disparate subjects as the US-Russia space race in the 1960s and the decline of the British mining industry. This one is fixated on the German capital.

“It’s somewhere that has intrigued me for a long time,” he says. It was hearing Achtung Baby as a schoolboy that turned him on to Berlin — U2’s finest album was made in the city as old divisions and its notorious wall were crumbling.

“I was nine when it came out, but I’m sure Achtung Baby was a big part of my fascination with Berlin,” he says. “You know, subconsciously absorbing the iconography, as well as the music, although I’m aware that the role of Berlin in that album is a bit of a myth. They went there to write and record and sort of failed to do it, and they ended up going back to Dublin and writing it there instead. But they did such a good job of selling the story that everyone assumes the whole thing was made at Hansa”, the legendary recording studio, where the likes of David Bowie and Depeche Mode cut some of their best work.

Video of the Day

Irrespective of the impact Berlin had on Achtung Baby, listening to the album over and over was a catalyst for Willgoose to explore the work of other musicians who went there for inspiration — they’re still making the journey, in their droves. It’s little surprise that he soon would become obsessed with the Low and Heroes albums Bowie made there with Brian Eno and Tony Visconti at the end of the 1970s.

“One of the new songs, The Visitor, is our homage to Bowie,” he says. “The idea was to give a very heavy nod in that direction without descending to pastiche.” He chuckles. “It’s not really for me to judge whether or not we succeeded — the jury’s out. That sonic world that Bowie conjured was magic.

“Some weird influences came in from the side when we were making the record — the Blade Runner soundtrack [composed by Vangelis] is a massive influence. The way I rationalise that is how much [Blade Runner director] Ridley Scott has talked about Metropolis [directed by the German master Fritz Lang] and what a massive film that is for anyone making a science-fiction film. I think there’s a through-line there.”

To give the album the authenticity he craved, Willgoose relocated to Berlin with his wife the year before the pandemic arrived. He threw himself into as much of the city’s historical and cultural fabric as he could, and much of his research was conducted at night. The album has a nocturnal spirit and it’s not surprising when he points out that much of it came into being after sunset.

“I work much better from the afternoons and through the evenings and into the smaller hours,” he says. “For a lot of it, I was surrounded by artificial light and it ended up being about artificial light, and for some reason the world of Blade Runner suggested itself too. A lot of the synth patches and plucked strings and even wind chimes — which I swore I’d never use — found their way on to this record.”

He returned to London as Covid was taking hold and put the finishing touches to the album there. There are several guest appearances, including Blixa Bargeld, of German industrial-rock pioneers Einstürzende Neubauten and Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds, and the German actress Nina Hoss, famed for her appearances in the arthouse movie Yella as well as the hugely popular US TV thriller Homeland.

When Public Service Broadcasting emerged with debut album Inform-Educate-Entertain in 2013, they were seen by some as something of a novelty act. The album, after all, was stuffed with well-chosen samples from the British Film Institute and the UK’s National Archives. It was a similar story on sophomore album The Race for Space. But 2017’s Every Valley marked a change — fewer samples, more guests. That album featured the vocals of Manic Street Preachers’ James Dean Bradfield and Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell. Bright Magic continues that trend.

“We didn’t want to get stuck in our ways and get set in a formula,” Willgoose says. “I think a lot of people would have thought they’d have us pegged as a band who samples old Pathé newsreels. But that” — he laughs — “is not true because Pathé are too expensive. Personally, I wanted to challenge myself as a songwriter and see how far I can take this band as a concept.”

He says the group will continue to make thematic albums and he has one or two ideas for the next one. “To make these sorts of albums, you have to immerse yourself in this world, to research the themes, you know. When we made The Race for Space, I read every single thing I could about the Apollo missions and so on. You have to become as expert as you can. It’s different from the way most bands approach making albums, but it’s something that works for us.

“And,” he adds, “you certainly don’t get bored.”

Public Service Broadcasting play the 3Olympia, Dublin, on May 16 and Cyprus Avenue, Cork, on May 17.