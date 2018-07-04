Entertainment Music

Proud father John Legend shares new picture of son Miles Theodore

Miles Theodore was born in May.

John Legend has shared a new picture of his son Miles Theodore with fans (Ian West/PA Wire)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Proud father John Legend has shared a new picture of his baby son Miles Theodore.

The snap – posted on Instagram – shows the boy, who was born in May, dressed in a white babygrow and resting on his father’s knee.

Legend, 39, captioned the image: “My little Miles.”

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “Oh God help me that face.”

Mile Theodore is Legend’s second child with his model wife Chrissy Teigen, following their daughter Luna, two.

Both children were conceived through IVF, a process Teigen has been open about in the past.

Recently, she defended a fan who asked if Miles Theodore had been conceived through IVF, as well as Luna.

Replying to the question, she said: “Yep, he was on ice a smidge longer. Science and the human body are beautiful.”

The original poster was accused of being insensitive, but Teigen commented: “I wasn’t offended by it – people are just curious and I think hearing success stories gives people hope. I’m all for talking about IVF.”

Press Association

