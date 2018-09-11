Prosecutors decline sex assault case against Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter

Prosecutors in California have declined a sexual assault case involving Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter because too much time has passed since the alleged incident took place.

The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed in February a woman had accused the singer of sexually assaulting her in 2003, an allegation Carter denies.

Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed it was reviewing the case and on Tuesday a spokesman said they would not prosecute the singer.

The statute of limitations for the alleged offence expired in 2013, the spokesman said.

Prosecutors declined a case against Nick Carter because too much time had passed since the alleged incident (Ian West/PA)

The charge evaluation worksheet states: “The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment.

“The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault. The statute of limitations expired in 2013.

“Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined.”

Police and prosecutors did not name the alleged victim but in February teen pop star Melissa Schuman – who alleged in November 2017 Carter had raped her – tweeted that she had filed a police report.

She said: “I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. I’m filing a police report.”

Schuman – who used to be part of the girl band Dream – wrote a blog post saying Carter raped her in 2003 when she was 18 and he was 22.

In a statement released at the time, Carter denied the allegations and said he was “shocked and saddened” by them.

Carter, now 38, was 13 when he formed the Backstreet Boys in 1993 along with AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson.

They went on to be the biggest-selling boy band of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

Press Association