Producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name sell rights to track

The rights to Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name have been sold in a music deal (Yui Mok/PA)

The producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name have sold their rights as part of a catalogue of hits to Round Hill Music.

The late Jack Richardson and his son Garth have sold their producer royalties to the 1993 number one track – considered one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time.

The catalogue includes 308 recordings from artists such as Nickelback, Alice Cooper and Mudvayne.

Hit tracks Send The Pain Below by Chevelle, Bob Seger’s Night Moves, Swing Life Away by Rise Against and Headstrong by Trapt are included in the deal.

Round Hill Music did not disclose how much it paid for the acquisition, citing “commercial sensitives”.

Trevor Bowen, chair of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, said it is “delighted” with the “landmark acquisition”.

Garth Richardson, who also produced Rage Against The Machine’s self-titled debut album, added: “Producing music and working with artists to create music that stands the test of time is engrained in the Richardson DNA.

“We know we are in great hands as they value the body of work that my father and I have poured our blood, sweat and tears in over the years.”

The Richardsons are the latest figures from the music industry to sell their rights to music publishers intent on securing a share of revenue in the streaming era.

In a separate announcement on Friday, Round Hill Music revealed a deal to buy the master and publishing rights from leading American reggae band Rebelution.

Of the seven albums included in the deal, six went to number one on US Billboard’s reggae album charts and the band have previously been nominated for a Grammy.

Josh Gruss, chairman and chief executive of Round Hill, said: “Rebelution is the most successful reggae band to emerge in the last 20 years.

“I am a proud member of this scene myself and a big fan of Rebelution’s music, and I know we will be a great steward of these rights going forward.

“We are excited to add songs with the island sound to Round Hill Music’s portfolio.”