Prodigy star Keith Flint’s personal belongings up for auction

Prodigy star Keith Flint’s personal belongings will be sold at auction – with items including his motorcycle leathers, his custom-made bed and a distinctive nose piercing he wore on and off stage.

The much-loved singer was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 this year, aged 49.

He rose to fame in the 1990s in the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

Many of his possessions, divided into more than 170 lots, will be offered for sale in Cambridge to help settle the liabilities of his estate.

A pencil portrait of Keith Flint that was presented to him on his 47th birthday from regulars at his pub, the Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex, will be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)

The sale reflects the frontman’s personal taste in art and fashion, as well as his interests in music and beyond.

Among the items are music awards and presentation discs from around the world, commemorating the global success of The Prodigy.

An archive of music recordings, studio reels and artwork from his solo projects – Flint and Clever Brains Fryin’ – will also be auctioned.

Keith Flint’s MTV music awards will be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)

The sale will also feature much of Flint’s personal clothing, jewellery and body jewellery, including a distinctive double cone septum nose piercing that he was regularly seen wearing both on and off stage.

His wardrobe demonstrates his love of Japanese clothing brand Bathing Ape, with a number of hoodies, T-shirts, shirts and more, many in their signature camouflage designs.

The furniture and artworks from the star’s home are a mixture of traditional craftmanship and contemporary, urban style.

Among them is his specially-commissioned bed, which he had a hand in designing.

Keith Flint’s custom-made bed will be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)

The oak plank and steel construction is supported at each corner by entwined thorns and is accessed via steps supported on the back of a crouching winged mythical beast.

There are also customised pieces from the renowned London store of designer furniture brand Jimmie Martin.

His art collection includes a pencil portrait of Flint surrounded by handwritten birthday messages, presented to him on his 47th birthday from regulars at his pub, the Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex.

A Jimmie Martin ‘kaboom’ armchair and foot stool are among Keith Flint’s belongings that are being sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)

Other works reflect his interest in motorsports, with images of the late British motorbike racer Barry Sheen and a Le Mans Porsche.

His keen interest in motor racing extended to his ownership of a motorcycle team Team Traction Control, which competed in the British Supersport Championship as part of the British Superbike Championship.

In 2015, Team Traction Control machines also won two Isle of Man TT races.

The sale will include a number of Flint’s motorcycle leathers, helmets – a number with signatures and dedications – paddock passes and ephemera showcasing his adrenaline-seeking side.

Keith Flint’s motorcycle leathers and helmet, which will be sold at auction. (Cheffins/ PA)

Martin Millard, director at Cheffins Fine Art auctioneers, said: “The sale is full of interesting items which give an insight into Keith’s personal life and highlight the difference between his stage persona and his private life.

“Valuing items with such provenance is almost impossible, and therefore we will not be publishing any pre-sale estimates, but expect there to be lots to cater to most budgets.”

The items will be sold at auction at Cheffins in Cambridge on November 7 at 6pm.

Admittance will be strictly by catalogue, priced at £15, available direct from the auctioneers.

There will be several viewings ahead of the sale, with the first of these on November 3.

PA Media