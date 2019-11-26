Priyanka Chopra surprises Nick Jonas with a new dog
Gino the German Shepherd already has his own Instagram account.
Priyanka Chopra surprised husband Nick Jonas with a pet dog.
The couple, who tied the knot in December last year, are now the proud owners of a German Shepherd named Gino.
Jonas shared a video of the moment Chopra, 37, woke him up by placing the animal in his bed.
The sleepy pop star appeared confused by his new companion, who was wrapped in a bow and busy sniffing his face while he lay in bed.
Jonas, 27, captioned the post: “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning.
“Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realised what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”
Actress Chopra, known for starring in TV drama Quantico, commented: “Happy almost anniversary babu. ur face..hilarious.”
The couple have created an Instagram account for the dog, with the handle @ginothegerman. It already has 58,000 followers.
Jonas, who with his siblings Kevin and Joe are chart-topping band the Jonas Brothers, began dating former Bollywood star Chopra in 2017 and the couple got engaged in July 2018.
They got married in Jodhpur, India, on December 1 last year.
PA Media