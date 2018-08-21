Private jet reportedly carrying Post Malone lands safely after tyres burst

A private jet reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone to a UK festival that blew two tyres during take-off has landed safely at an airport in New York.

The Gulfstream IV landed at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City. Emergency responders were ready by the runway.

The jet was heading to Luton Airport from Teterboro Airport when the pilot realised just after take-off that the tyres had blown.

He circled the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane had 16 people on board.

N101CV, a Gulfstream G-IV with #PostMalone reportedly on board, that suffered 2 blown tires on departure from Teterboro has safely landed at Stewart Airport and vacated the runway.



Available data and playback at https://t.co/tIJNfNP7zv pic.twitter.com/2vfqDFYDyL — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 21, 2018

The jet originally had been diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts. It landed instead at Stewart, which has a nearly 3,650-metre runway.

Fans of Post Malone gathered at the airport because they heard he was on board. He is due to perform at the Leeds and Reading Festivals this summer.

