Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie on her 55th birthday

Priscilla Presley said she is “having to learn to live without my only daughter” as she paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her 55th birthday.

The US actress said her wish was to “protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together” in a post online.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis, died last month on January 12 at the age of 54 and was laid to rest at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22.

Sharing pictures of the pair together throughout Lisa Marie’s life, Priscilla wrote: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday.

“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together.

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son.

Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family Priscilla Presley

“Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers.

“Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

It comes after Priscilla filed court documents challenging the “authenticity and validity” of an amendment made to Lisa Marie’s will, which would see her replaced as an overseer of her daughter’s estate.

Priscilla has disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s Living Trust that replaced her and a former business manager with the US singer’s children – Riley and Benjamin Keough.