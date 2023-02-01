| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to late daughter Lisa Marie on her 55th birthday

The US actress said she was ‘having to learn to live without my only daughter’ in an online post to mark the occasion.

Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her late daughter (Patrick Lantrip/AP) Expand

Close

Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her late daughter (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her late daughter (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

Priscilla Presley has paid tribute to her late daughter (Patrick Lantrip/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Priscilla Presley said she is “having to learn to live without my only daughter” as she paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on what would have been her 55th birthday.

The US actress said her wish was to “protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together” in a post online.

Most Watched

Privacy