Prince Jackson praises sister Paris as she launches Facebook show

Paris Jackson’s older brother Prince praises the budding musician for overcoming her struggles in a clip from her upcoming Facebook series.

The 22-year-old, one of the late Michael Jackson’s three children, stars in a new Facebook Watch show about The Soundflowers, the folk-rock duo she formed with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn launches on Tuesday June 30 and follows Jackson as she struggles to make music as she comes to terms with her father’s legacy.

Prince Jackson discusses how music plays a vital role in Paris' life. Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn premieres tomorrow, only on Facebook Watch. Posted by Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn on Monday, June 29, 2020

In a teaser clip, Prince says of his sister: “I feel that she has come a long way and she has learned a lot on how to carry herself.

“When I get to see my sister sing I feel very proud, in a way, because I have seen where she came from and everything she had to deal with when she was growing up, and how singing has been an outlet for her.”

The series will see Jackson and Glenn discuss spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more.

It comes after The Soundflowers released their debut self-titled EP, featuring some songs Jackson wrote when she was a teenager.

She said of the project: “It feels good to know that people will hear our music and see me as I am.

“This is the first opportunity I’ve been able to share my journey in my own way.

“I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar; I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel.

“We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot.

“Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our songwriting style. I had never met someone who fit so perfectly with my sound.”

Episodes will become available in the UK at 11am every Tuesday on Facebook Watch.

PA Media