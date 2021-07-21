Prickly genius Damon Albarn still believes modern life is rubbish – but his reflections on alienation are quite beautiful

In 1994, Damon Albarn was the Prince unCharming of Britpop. He had a bad word for everyone. “Take someone like Daniel Day-Lewis,” he said. “I hate c**ts like that, they’re the bane of my life, these people who think they’re tortured.”

With his Bash Street Kids hairdo, Harrington jacket, Puma trainers or desert boots, he looked Mod-angelic. Blur’s lead singer spoke like a lager-lout, bragging about “waking up at five o’clock in the morning in a cell at Holborn police station, sitting next to a Gurkha.” If the young Martin Amis had been in a band, it would have been Blur.

Albarn sang about girls who want boys who like boys to be girls who do boys like they’re girls, who do girls like they’re boys. And being woken by the dustman.

These days, the 53-year-old with the straggly mullet explores the themes of isolation and the human condition. He sings tense, melancholic songs about the sense of belonging in a world where we are not made to feel we belong.

In short, his new songs are a meditation on alienation – the dominant condition of modern existence, he believes.

“It’s hard to be a lover when the TV’s on / And nothing is in your eyes,” he sang on 2014’s ‘The Selfish Giant.’

“My partner’s not very impressed with that line, understandably,” he said at the time, referring to wildlife artist Suzi Winstanley.

The theme of disconnection continues on the new song he has just released, a teaser for a solo album due out in November this year. The title, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, is taken from ‘Love and Memory’, a poem by the 19th century English poet John Clare.

Read More

On the track, Albarn reflects on “when youth seemed immortal, so sweet it did weave heaven’s halo around you”. He appears to be grieving over someone (“It’s fruitless for me to mourn you.”)

The mood is meditative, conjured up by the icy landscapes of Iceland. Albarn has a home in Reykjavík, and lives between there and Notting Hill in London with Winstanley, his partner since 1998, and daughter Missy Violet Aga.

It is one of the songs that make up part of an album originally intended as an orchestral piece, that will be released later in the year.

Born on March 23, 1968, Albarn had an unconventional childhood. He was raised in the Quaker religion with his little sister Jessica. His mother Hazel was a set designer at Theatre Stratford East, his father Keith an artist, lecturer, furniture designer and environmental sculptor. They lived in a Victorian terraced house in Leytonstone in East London.

“Inside the house,” he once said, “it was painted silver, and there were mad kinds of plastic bright coloured blocks which were our furniture.”

The garden had a 20 foot-long peapod made out of fibreglass. “Things like that gave me a different perspective from most kids of my age.”

As did living in Turkey for six months with his family when he was nine. “I remember having some very profound experiences. being invited into mosques and praying with the men.”

At the age of 10, the family moved to the village of Aldham, near Colchester. On Saturday mornings, he would go into the local church and play the organ. He was a mostly solitary child. “I had this amazing clarity of perception about everything that was going on around me. I suppose that was the direct result of an alternative upbringing.”

He went to Stanway Comprehensive School. At 13, in a production of Orpheus in the Underworld, he played Jupiter. At 15, he won an award for Young Composer of the Year. He met guitarist Graham Coxon at Stanway. In 1988, they would become part of the band Blur along with Alex James on bass and Dave Rowntree on drums.

Their debut album Leisure came out in 1991, followed by Modern Life is Rubbish in 1993 and Parklife in 1994. The latter included ‘The Universal’ – a song that was like a chilling prophecy set to a beautiful melody. “No one here is alone,” Albarn sang, “satellites in every home.”

Together with Oasis, Blur gave birth to the Britpop genre, and a musical class war. Middle-class southerners feuded with working-class northerners over who would get to the top of the charts (Blur’s ‘Country House’ won, beating ‘Roll with It’ by Oasis). The tension ramped up a notch when Noel Gallagher said that he hoped Albarn would “catch Aids and die”.

Nineteen-ninety-seven’s self-titled album saw Blur move to an edgier, almost US indie sound. The first single from that album, ‘Beetlebum’ (a song about Albarn’s use of heroin during his time with his then-girlfriend, Justine Frischmann of Elastica) went to number one in the UK charts.

In 1998, Albarn started the hugely successful virtual band Gorillaz with artist Jamie Hewlett. Their subsequent albums featured cameos from artists including Mark E Smith, Shaun Ryder, Snoop Dogg, Bobby Womack, Little Dragon and Lou Reed.

In 1999, Albarn scored the film soundtrack with Michael Nyman for Ravenous, which starred Guy Pearce. That year, Blur also released another album, 13, which signalled another stylistic shift, this time towards a more electronic sound. In 2001, he co-wrote the soundtrack for the romantic comedy 101 Reykjavík with Einar Örn Benediktsson.

Two years later, Blur released their album Think Tank, which was created in Morocco without founding member – and Albarn’s school pal – Coxon. The band then split up. (There was no love lost – Alex would routinely call Albarn derogatory names in interviews).

Albarn formed The Good, the Bad & the Queen with Paul Simenon of the Clash, Simon Tong of the Verve, and afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, releasing an eponymous album in 2007. The following year, Albarn and Allen formed Rocket Juice & the Moon with Flea of Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

He also scored the soundtrack for the stage production Monkey: Journey to the West in 2008, inspired by the 16th century novel Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en. Then in 2009, Blur toured again and played Oxegen Festival in Ireland.

In 2012, Albarn, with theatre director Rufus Norris, co-created the melancholy opera Dr Dee (about the Elizabethan mathematician and occultist John Dee). In 2014, he released his debut solo album Everyday Robots. It was full of sensitive and emotional reflections on his youth.

On ‘Hollow Ponds’, he sings about swimming in the lake in Leytonstone during the summer heatwave of 1976 and of Turkey’s Black Sea that he remembers as a child.

To promote the album, he was filmed in BBC Two’s Culture Show returning to his former home in Leytonstone.

He would later recall his visit: “This very elegant, conservatively-dressed Muslim girl in her mid-20s came out: ‘Hello, Mr Albarn’. And I went, ‘Oh!’ She said, ‘I know you used to live here.’ I said, ‘Give my love to the house.’ and she said, ‘I will do.’ In that little moment, I felt that connection with the house and the people in there.”

Everyday Robots was about the search for connection in many senses. The album begins with a spoken-word sample of the 1950s American performer Lord Richard Buckley talking about Spanish explorer Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca.

Another song, ‘You and Me’, makes reference to his heroin use circa 1998: “Tin-foil and a lighter, the ship across / Five days on, two days off…”

In 2015, Blur released their last album, The Magic Whip. In 2017, Noel Gallagher put aside his decades-long spat with Albarn and sang the vocals on ‘We Got the Power’ from the Gorillaz album Humanz. Liam Gallagher was not impressed, though, calling him “the creepy one from Blur”.

Albarn didn’t give a monkey’s.

As his various operas, film soundtracks and collaborative projects have shown, he is a man who doesn’t care what people think of him. Born with an adventurous spirit, he doesn’t believe in resting on his laurels.

Nor does he seem to have mellowed with age. Anyone who sings about sex, and being distracted by the telly, has very definitely not mellowed with age. He still thinks modern life is rubbish.

You can judge for yourself when he performs on February 23 and 24 next year at Dublin’s National Concert Hall, which was postponed from spring 2020.