Presenter Vick Hope joins BBC Radio 1 from Capital Breakfast

Vick Hope is joining BBC Radio 1 as the new co-host of Life Hacks, after quitting her presenting role at Capital Breakfast earlier this year.

The 30-year-old DJ will work alongside Katie Thistleton on the weekly Sunday show dedicated to open and frank discussion about issues affecting young people.

Hope will also host The Official Chart: First Look on Sunday evenings, offering music fans an early look at the singles chart for the following week.

She is replacing Cel Spellman, who is leaving to focus on other broadcasting and acting commitments, though he remains part of Radio 1.

Writing on Instagram, Hope said the week leading up to the announcement had been a emotional one following the death of Capital Breakfast producer and friend Joe Lyons.

Earlier this week, fellow presenter Roman Kemp broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his “absolute brother”.

Hope, who worked at Capital Breakfast for three years, said: “It’s been an extremely tough time, processing this will take a while.

“I took a step away from social media last week, and when the Radio 1 schedule was announced it just didn’t feel right to be sharing news of any sort.

“Thank you to (head of Radio 1) Aled (Haydn Jones) and the BBC team for being so understanding.

“But, as Ro said in his tribute on Monday, the show must go on.

“This week has made me reflect on just how important radio is, and how much I love it.

“Radio is community, it is support, it is information, it is companionship, it is joy.

“I am so inspired by and grateful to the people who make it with passion, creativity and care for our listeners.

“Thank you in particular to my special friend, for whom radio was everything.”

Spellman said: “Getting to share my Sunday afternoon with the Radio 1 listeners for the last five years has been one of my greatest privileges, joys and achievements.

“I can’t wait to live out this next chapter of my career, continuing being a part of the Radio 1 family whilst also being able to focus and dedicate more time to my acting, broadcasting and social action commitments and ambitions. Peace and love.”

Head of Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones said: “We’re delighted to welcome the incredibly talented Vick to Radio 1, and we can’t wait for the listeners to see what she’ll bring to both Life Hacks and The Official Chart: First Look.

“We’d also like to thank Cel for his valuable contribution to both shows, and I’m pleased he’ll be remaining a part of the Radio 1 family.”

Hope was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and recently hosted The X Factor digital offering Xtra Bites.

– Life Hacks airs on Sundays from 4pm to 6pm, and The Official Chart: First Look from 6pm to 7pm.

PA Media