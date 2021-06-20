Praise for Lorde’s Solar Power single means new album is hotly tipped

‘I don’t think about staying in my genre lane,” 24-year-old singer-songwriter Lorde once said, and her new single ‘Solar Power’ has caused a major pile-up on the sonic highway. It veers from George Michael’s ‘Freedom! ‘90’ to Primal Scream’s ‘Movin’ on Up’.

“Lead the boys and girls on to the beaches,” she sings. “Come one, come all, I’ll tell you my secrets/I’m kind of like a prettier Jesus.”

Lorde is like a prettier Brian Wilson singing a Kate Bush song. As a taster of her imminent, and as-yet-untitled, new album, ‘Solar Power’ should excite her millions of fans – as it perhaps will Primal Scream’s lawyers.

Of Croatian and Irish ancestry, she was born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor in Auckland, New Zealand, the daughter of award-winning poet Sonja Yelich. When she was 12 she started writing and performing her own music.

She has a rare neurological condition called chromesthesia, a form of synesthesia. When she hears sounds, she sees them in her mind’s eye as colours. For this reason her songs evolve like paintings.

A music exec saw a video of the pop prodigy singing at a talent show at her school, Belmont Intermediate, when she was 13. She was signed by Universal Records on a development deal.

In 2012, she released her debut EP ‘The Love Club’ as Lorde (pronounced “lord”). The following year, her breakthrough single ‘Royals’ went to the top of the charts across the world.

It would go on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards and Time magazine put her on the list of the world’s most influential teenagers.

“As a young teen I went to a lot of David Lynch films, I read a lot of strange books, I loved to go to the museum all day. I was that kid,” she said.

That kid released her magnificently angsty electropop debut album Pure Heroine in 2013. She was 17.

There was an online conspiracy theorist group named ‘Lorde Age Truthers’ who doubted Lorde was 17. That was until an American website The Hairspin officially requested her birth certificate from the New Zealand registry. It read: date of birth November 7, 1996.

The most important part of all this was that she was a 17-year-old singing about growing old.

“This dream isn’t feeling sweet/We’re reeling through the midnight streets/And I’ve never felt more alone/It feels so scary, getting old,” she sang on ‘Ribs’.

Pure Heroine sold five million copies and got her the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Taylor Swift became a fan (and a friend), as did Kanye West and Lily Allen – she sang on ‘Sheezus’: “Lorde smells blood, yeah, she’s about to slay you/Kid ain’t one to f**k with when she’s only on her debut.”

In November 2013 she performed at a show for actress Tilda Swinton’s 53rd birthday at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. After her performance she was introduced to David Bowie, who told her: “Your music is like listening to tomorrow.”

In April 2014 she sat in for Kurt Cobain with the surviving members of Nirvana to sing ‘All Apologies’ at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Later that year she curated the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, getting Kanye West, Grace Jones and the Chemical Brothers on board.

On January 10, 2016, her hero Bowie died of liver cancer at his home in New York.

At the following month’s Brit Awards in London, Lorde gave a performance of ‘Life on Mars’ (backed by Bowie’s touring band) that was a fitting tribute to the late star man.

Parts of her next album Melodrama were recorded in 2016 in New York’s Electric Lady studios, where Bowie wrote ‘Fame’ and recorded his last

album, Blackstar.

However, Melodrama, released in 2017, seemed less a homage to Bowie than to the sound of Gracelands-era Paul Simon and other 1980s voices such as Don Henley and Phil Collins.

The album was also influenced emotionally by her break-up with long-time boyfriend, photographer James Lowe. She said it was an album about being alone.

“The good parts and the bad parts,” she explained.

Another influence was the fact that, when she was making it, she was living on and off with Jack Antonoff and his then girlfriend Lena Dunham at their Brooklyn apartment. Antonoff was the album’s co-writer and Grammy-winning producer (he is also behind the console on the forthcoming album), while writer Dunham played her own part.

“I love that family,” Lorde later recalled. “That apartment. I’d go there every day, root around in the fridge. There was definitely an element of popping down the hall and Lena being, like, ‘what are you working on today?’ I felt like their child.”

So why has this album taken so long? It’s difficult to know with the elusive Kiwi. In 2018 she revealed the album, which she had just begun, would be less complicated than its predecessors.

“I’ve been teaching myself to play piano, and here and there little bits come out. I think this next one will probably be born around the piano in my house, me and my friends, keeping it simple.”

Her dog Pearl died of cardiac arrest in 2019 and it put a halt to her productivity. “This loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out,” she said.

There was also a trip that year to Antarctica, which inspired her to write the book called Going South with photographs by her friend Harriet Were.

“In the plane coming down to land, I had this very intense bolt-of-lightning thought, which in all its eloquence was literally ‘DON’T MAKE SHIT RECORDS’, lol,” she wrote.

Lorde shouldn’t have to worry about the latter when her new album finally lands.