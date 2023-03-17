| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Posthumous Coolio album set to be released

The Grammy winner was working on the music in the days before he died aged 59 in September 2022.

A new Coolio album is set to be released this year (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

A new Coolio album is set to be released this year (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A new Coolio album is set to be released this year (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A new Coolio album is set to be released this year (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

A new Coolio album is set to be released this year.

The Grammy winner was working on the music in the days before he died aged 59 in September 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy