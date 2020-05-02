Popstar Kesha cancels her tour

Pop star Kesha has cancelled her upcoming tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer had originally been set to embark on her High Road Tour in April, but postponed it amid the outbreak.

On Friday, she announced it had been cancelled, saying it is “no longer feasible” to aim for a 2020 tour and would aim to tour next year.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority.

“Because of the current situation, doing this tour in 2020 is no longer feasible. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate and express ourselves together in spirit and online. I will do my best to bring you all as much art and music as I can, as we get through this all together.”

All purchased tickets will be refunded, Kesha said.

The star, whose hits include Tik Tok and Die Young, added: “I truly can’t wait to get back on the road again and play songs from High Road for you. Thank you for being here, and for your understanding. Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021.

“I’m going to boogie with you SO hard next year. Stay well and stay strong, wishing all of you health! XOXO. at the end of a storm comes a rainbow.”

