Pop star Bebe Rexha hits back at trolls after being called ‘tubby’

Pop Star Bebe Rexha has hit back at trolls after she was called “tubby” on social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 29, shared a picture of herself wearing black latex trousers while performing on stage in Cannes, France.

Rexha captioned the post: “Unapologetically me”.

While many fans commented with compliments, one user wrote: “You’re gaining a lot of weight tubby.”

The Meant To Be singer was also targeted by another troll on Twitter, before hitting back and accusing her critics of craving attention.

She added: “I don’t give a two shits about what people think about my weight. I care about what I think about my weight.

To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 20, 2019

“To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it.”

Rexha added: “The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you.”

She was defended by her fellow singer Demi Lovato, who commented on her Instagram post: “You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic and an inspiration to me and so many. Thank you for being you, you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman.

“I love you.”

US singer Rexha, who was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys this year, said in May she no longer responds to trolls, saying: “You can’t beat hate with hate”.

Press Association