Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album reaches number one in the UK

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has topped the UK album chart.

The US rapper was shot dead at his home in Los Angeles in February at the age of 20.

The album has topped the chart 12 weeks after debuting on the chart at number two.

Jade Bradshaw, head of marketing at Polydor Records, said: “This number one cements Pop Smoke’s legacy in the UK and the promise he had to be one of the greats.

“Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is a fantastic body of work, one which is so deserving of the number one.

“The team at Polydor and I were incredibly fond of Pop and the UK was so important to him, which makes this achievement all the more meaningful.”

She added it is a “bittersweet moment”.

Pop Smoke’s release is the only posthumous debut album by a solo artist to reach number one in the UK.

The rapper finished ahead of Ava Max’s album Heaven & Hell and Potter Payper’s Training Day 3, which were second and third respectively in the Official Charts Company rankings.

Tea For The Tillerman 2, which is a re-recording of the 1970 album by Yusuf Islam, who is also known as Cat Stevens, was fourth.

Live At The Roundhouse by Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets ranked fifth.

In the singles charts, Mood by 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior came top.

The song finished ahead of WAP by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which was second, and Ain’t It Different by Headie One featuring AJ Tracey and Stormzy, which was third.

Looking For Me by Paul Woolford and Diplo featuring Kareen Lomax was fourth while Mood Swings by Pop Smoke featuring Lil Tjay was fifth.

