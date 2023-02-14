| 12.3°C Dublin

P!nk details struggle to lose weight after undergoing surgery

The 43-year-old appears on the cover of Women’s Health UK.

P!nk said she has struggled to lose weight after having hip and double disc replacement surgery last year (Andrew Macpherson/Women&rsquo;s Health UK/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

P!nk has said she struggled to lose weight after having hip and double disc replacement surgery last year despite working out for three hours a day and eating “clean”.

The pop superstar is preparing to release her ninth studio album, Trustfall, after a period in which both her father and her family’s nanny died of cancer.

