Pixie Lott has said she thought the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding gown was “so beautiful and classic” but that hers will be different.

Pixie Lott has said she thought the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding gown was “so beautiful and classic” but that hers will be different.

Pixie Lott: My wedding dress will be different from Meghan’s ‘classic’ gown

The pop singer is planning her wedding to model Oliver Cheshire and admitted she was struggling to settle on a dress.

Speaking on the red carpet at the WE Day event in London, the 28-year-old said she wanted to avoid anything “too trendy, too quirky or out there”.

Pixie Lott speaks to fans outside the SSE Arena in Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Baby hit-maker plans to have 12 bridesmaids, one maid of honour and five flower girls at her wedding, but has not yet set the date.

Asked about Meghan’s Givenchy dress, she replied: “Oh, she looked amazing, just so beautiful.

“My dress is different to Meghan’s. I loved hers though. It was so beautiful and classic.”

She added: “(A wedding dress) is so hard to pick because there are so many nice styles – the straight down, the in or out.

“It’s been so hard to decide. I want it to be something that I don’t look back on in 10 years time and be like ‘Oh, what was I thinking?’

“It can’t be too trendy, too quirky or out there, and I do always love the classic vibe.”

Pixie Lott said she is struggling to find the perfect dress for her wedding to Oliver Cheshire (Ian West/PA)

Describing herself as “family orientated”, Lott added that she planned to have her “own little fammo” but was currently focused on her wedding.

She said: “I hope I make a good mum. I love kids, I’m a big family person.

“My mum’s actually here. She hates cameras through, so nobody put one on her. I’m very family orientated so I’d like to think…

“I don’t know when it would be but, yeah, I would like to have my own little fammo.”

The Cry Me Out singer said she felt relaxed about the ceremony but expected her nerves to fray closer to the date.

She said: “I’m not really a bridezilla-y type of girl but I’m not sure what it will be like when it gets closer to the day.

“I’m a go-with-the-flow person. You’ve just got to enjoy it, embrace it.

“It’s a real big deal, it’s a one day thing, so I don’t want to get stressed out about it and be all pressured.”

Press Association