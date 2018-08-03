Singer Pink has defended herself after being seen spending time with her family on a beach, following the postponement of a concert in Sydney due to illness.

Pink defends herself over cancelled show: 'I'm doing the best I can'

The US pop star told fans she looks after her children with "everything I have whilst handling all the rest" and that she is "doing the best she can", in response to a "snarky" article.

Pink, 38, had previously revealed she was unable to perform the first of a run of shows in Sydney on Friday during the Australian leg of her world tour.

She shared pictures of herself on a beach with her daughter Willow, with the grab of an online news headline that read: "Pink's Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Byron Bay."

Pink wrote on Instagram: "I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it."

She said that the tour had been scheduled "meticulously" and that she was trying to do "what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life".

"This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."

Pink, real name Alecia Moore, said that she has "already been sick twice" on the Australian tour, which kicked off in early July, and her two children - Willow, seven, and one-year-old son Jameson - have also been unwell.

She said the first time they were unwell, she was "able to push through", and that the pictures in the article do not show visits to the doctor in Byron, several different medications and "a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine".

Pink said she has "never f***ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play", and that she has an "impeccable record for not cancelling" her shows.

"I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world," she said.

Pink, who took aim at the "parasite paparazzi" who took the photos of her on the beach, added that the images did not show her attempting to recover while her friends cared for her children.

She apologised to the "real fans" and promised that the postponed show would be rescheduled.

