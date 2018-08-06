Entertainment Music

Monday 6 August 2018

Pink admitted to hospital in Sydney

The singer has been forced to postpone a show after being diagnosed with a gastric virus.

Pink has been diagnosed with a gastric virus (Joe Giddens/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Pop star Pink has postponed a show in Sydney after being admitted to hospital with a virus.

The singer’s Beautiful Trauma world tour’s first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she cancelled that show on doctor’s orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged.

But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

“Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery,” the tweet said.

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink’s Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to August 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

Press Association

