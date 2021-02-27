Pillow Queens: ‘As four queer women, we all had a very personal experience with religion or spirituality’

James Corden has a tendency to be excitable. It seems to go with the territory of being a late night US TV talk show host. But, even for the LA-transplanted Brit, his rapturous introduction to Pillow Queens’ appearance on the show a few weeks back was something else: he was practically hyperventilating when talking about the Dublin quartet.

Sarah Corcoran — who shares lead vocals with Pamela Connolly — was gobsmacked by Cordon’s kind words. “He told us that he had personally booked us for the show,” she says, via Zoom from her Dublin home.

“He had read an article about us last year and thought we sounded like we’d be right up his street. He really liked the album [In Waiting].” In ordinary circumstances, Pillow Queens would have flown to the US to play The Late Late Show with James Corden, but the pandemic put paid to that. Instead, they recorded a socially distant rendition of their song, Liffey, from D-Light Studios in Dublin.

The exposure has created extra buzz for a band who were already going places fast. If 2021 has been bleak for many of us, it’s been positivity great for Corcoran et al.

After several months’ negotiation, they signed a deal with the seminal US label Sub Pop at the beginning of February and now their album — released to universally positive notices last autumn — will get the sort of global distribution that many bands dream of.

Sub Pop will forever be associated with such luminaries as Nirvana, the Shins and Fleet Foxes, and Corcoran says she is proud that her band will now be part of that roster. It was through the manager of their friend and fellow Choice Music Prize nominee Ailbhe Reddy that they made contact with the label. “Our manager started talking to them at the end of 2020,” says Corcoran.

Musician Ailbhe Reddy. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Musician Ailbhe Reddy. Picture by Gerry Mooney

“We had known about the Corden thing for some time, but as we weren’t able to fly over, we weren’t sure if it would be cancelled or not. It was only when we were going over the finer details of the publishing deal with Sub Pop when we said we were doing the show and they said, ‘Cool! That would be good for you’.”

Corcoran is tickled by the fact that her band is on the same label that Nirvana first signed to. She got into the band when she was 16 — years after Kurt Cobain’s suicide.

“Nevermind was a very important album for me and I know that for Cathy [McGuinness, Pillow Queens’ lead guitarist], they were a huge influence for her growing up. I was fascinated by the grunge scene in Seattle and how inspiring that was for a generation of musicians. I think there’s great music happening everywhere, but if there’s a really vibrant scene, great music can be made.”

She believes that is the case in Dublin right now. Besides the aforementioned Reddy, Pillow Queens are close to another of this year’s Choice nominees, Bitch Falcon.

There was little surprise when Corcoran’s band were nominated for the Choice award at the start of the year. It’s fair to say that had Pillow Queens or Fontaines DC or Denise Chaila failed to make the shortlist of 10, serious questions would need to be asked about the judges’ credentials. The Pillow Queens are among the favourites to bag the €10,000 prize money.

“When we started the band, we put together a bit of a bucket list about what we want to achieve and top of that list was getting nominated for the Choice prize for an album,” Corcoran says. “And getting it on the first go was great — we’d been thinking, ‘We’ll just have to release albums until we get nominated for a Choice prize’.”

She is being modest. From the off, Pillow Queens have been a band to watch — and not just because the power of their live shows. Theirs is a music that is influenced by ‘riot grrrl’ bands and grunge, but there’s also the fact that genres close to home have played their part.

One can detect traditional Irish influences in one of their standout songs, Liffey, especially in the way the vocals interplay. “Even when we were writing that song, and especially when we were recording it, I can’t count the amount of times we referenced a Lankum song,” she says.

“They’re a huge influence on us — not least as a band who are really putting a lot into what they are doing and making waves across the Atlantic.

“They won the Choice prize last year,” she adds, “and that was pretty much the last night out that anyone had.”

This year’s prize ceremony will, thanks to Covid-19, be the first not to include a live show in front of an audience. Corcoran says she is looking forward to the day Pillow Queens can jump on a tour bus again, but she isn’t torturing herself with the what-might-have-beens. Instead, she says the group have been using the enforced down time to write new material.

But that’s for another time. Right now, In Waiting demonstrates just how good Pillow Queens can be. Dublin City and its environs run through the songs, including the outstanding closer, Donaghmede, and a close study of the lyrics is a reminder of the pleasures of Hiberno-English.

There’s a strong religious sentiment too — from song titles such as Child of Prague (a once-common religious statue, for those not in the know) to a line from Liffey about “my head on a silver platter”, which is a reference to the beheaded John the Baptist.

“It’s completely accidental,” Corcoran says, of the religious imagery. “It’s just so woven into our vernacular and our narratives of growing up. As four queer women, we all had a very personal experience with religion or spirituality and whatever way that meant being accepted into the world.”

Ireland has, outwardly, become much more liberal than the country she was born into. Same-sex marriage and abortion rights are now enshrined in law, but Corcoran feels there is still quite a way to go to address age-old problems in Ireland.

“I think there’s a huge class divide in Ireland. There are people really struggling just to live day to day. You can have equal marriage and you can repeal the Eighth Amendment and you can do all these things that look really brilliant on paper but if you don’t have equality for everyone, then it’s not an equal society.

“We also have huge strides to make in terms of healthcare for trans people in Ireland — and that’s something we’re really falling behind in.”

Since the release of their first couple of singles, Pillow Queens have been championed by LGBT+ activists and they appeared on the cover of the country’s leading gay magazine, GCN, long before the release of their debut album. Corcoran says being a role model is not something that weighs heavily on her.

“For us, seeing representation was really important, especially as younger teenagers. We didn’t have a lot of queer musicians to look up to that were doing what we’re doing now. That idea of ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’ really is true.

“Even the idea of women on stage — people our own age — is such a positive thing. We saw Heathers doing really great things and touring in America and so on and we were like, ‘We can do this too. We’re not going to be held back’.”

They are prophetic words: nobody is holding Pillow Queens back now.

The RTÉ Choice Music Prize takes place on Thursday, March 4. It will be broadcast live on the Tracy Clifford Show on 2fm and on the RTÉ Player, 12-3pm

