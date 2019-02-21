Piers Morgan hits back at Jack Whitehall over ‘chins’ joke at Brits

Piers Morgan has hit back at Jack Whitehall after he made a gag at the Brits about the Good Morning Britain host’s “four chins”.

Brits ceremony presenter Whitehall was chatting to Little Mix after their raunchy stage performance when he referenced the band’s spat with Morgan last year over a photoshoot they did nude.

“Voluptuous breasts and four chins – it must have been like looking in the mirror for him,” Whitehall said.

Shocked & disappointed to see @LittleMix LAUGH as @jackwhitehall fat-shames me on national television.

It’s just this kind of public negative body image mockery that the same @LittleMix campaigned against & of which I am now a victim.

Shame on you, ladies! #BRITS https://t.co/KpkCqgaFnj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

But Morgan did not take the joke lying down.

“Shocked and disappointed to see Little Mix laugh as Jack Whitehall fat-shames me on national television,” he quipped on Twitter.

“It’s just this kind of public negative body image mockery that the same Little Mix campaigned against and of which I am now a victim,” he joked. “Shame on you, ladies!”

And as for chins, at least I’ve got some, you chinless little weed @jackwhitehall. #BRITS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 20, 2019

He added: “And as for chins, at least I’ve got some, you chinless little weed Jack Whitehall.”

Morgan had accused the pop stars of taking part in the naked photoshoot, which they said was intended to promote body positivity, to sell records.

Press Association