Irish band Picture This is to play a surprise gig tonight in Dublin, with the location set to be revealed at 8pm.

Picture This and Gavin James to reveal location of surprise Dublin gig at 8pm

The band tweeted today: "We’re playing somewhere in Dublin tonight. We’ll reveal the location around 8pm. It’s first come, first served so get ready to run!"

Recently the foursome - Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane - from Athy signed to US label Republic Records which has Ariana Grande and Drake on its books.

Formed just two years ago they have enjoyed incredible success and were the biggest act of last year and are currently the biggest-selling Irish artists of 2018.

Their debut album stayed at the top of the charts for four weeks.

Hearts on Fire singer Gavin James also announced he'll be performing in the capital this evenin.

He said on Twitter: "Doing a secret gig somewhere in Dublin city tonight. I'll let you all know at 8pm. First come, first serve".

The tweets sent music fans into a frenzy as Gavin James replied to Ryan Hennessy: "Omg are you guys playing a secret gig? Could it be the same one? The sheer excitement".

Will it be the same gig? All will be revealed at 8pm...

Online Editors