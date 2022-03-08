Phoebe Bridgers set to perform in Dublin this summer

Phoebe Bridgers will perform in Ireland this year as part of her Reunion Tour which follows the release of her album Punisher in 2020.

The American singer-songwriter will perform at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 20, much to the delight of her Irish fan base.

Bridgers recently received four Grammy Nominations, including Best New Artist – for her 2020 album Punisher.

She has collaborated with a number of artists including Taylor Swift, The Killers, Paul McCartney, Metallica and more. During her Reunion Tour she will perform in front of audiences across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.

The 27-year-old is dating Normal People star Paul Mescal since speculation about their relationship started in April last year.

The Maynooth native Mescal shot to fame when the hit TV series Normal People captivated global audiences during the summer of 2020. He played Connell Waldron in Sally Rooney’s hit series.

Since then, the Lir Academy graduate has featured in the Maggie Gyllenhaal psychological drama The Lost Daughter, while he also stars in an upcoming musical drama film called Carmen which is post-production.

Mescal also starred in one of Bridger’s music videos ‘Savior Complex’ which was released in December 2020 and created by ‘Fleabag’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It’s understood that the pair originally met on social media and have been spotted in various locations over the past two years, most notably a café in Kinsale, Co Cork, after the owner there posted a photo of the pair together.

The couple appeared to confirm their relationship in November last year when they were snapped cosying up to one another on the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala which took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6.

In an interview in 2020 Mescal told GQ magazine that she’s a “lifesaver”.

He said: “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday March 11