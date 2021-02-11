Phoebe Bridgers blasts ‘performative activism’ over Marilyn Manson allegations

Phoebe Bridgers has accused Marilyn Manson’s record label of “performative activism” after it dropped the singer when actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of being abusive during their relationship.

Wood, star of TV sci-fi drama Westworld, publicly accused Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in an Instagram post in which she said he began “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.

Wood, 33, was briefly engaged to Manson, 52, in 2010.

Following Wood’s allegations and those of four other women, Loma Vista Recordings said it was no longer working with Manson.

Manson has described the allegations as “horrible distortions of reality” and said his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Singer Bridgers, whose hits include Garden Song, Kyoto and I Know The End, told CNN’s Amanpour: “I think it’s very funny that Marilyn Manson’s label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long.

“I find that very annoying. I think it’s a lot of performative, performative activism, basically, I think people should take more responsibility internally.

“It doesn’t matter how many people know about it, you should look into things like you’re the FBI.

.@phoebe_bridgers: âI think itâs very funny that Marilyn Manson's label decided to drop him right when the story went public, and people have just known about it for so long. I find that very annoying. I think itâs a lot of performative activism, basically.â pic.twitter.com/CYM1lO94Nk — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) February 10, 2021

“But when people make people money, it’s really hard, I know, it’s really hard to walk away from that. But I think more people should.”

Discussing how things have changed for women in the music industry, she said: “I think there’s still a big issue just on an administrative level.

“Like, they put a lot of women and people of colour in the performance role, and then you go and meet with a label and it’s all white men who work there.

Is the music industry doing enough on diversity? Not behind the scenes, says @phoebe_bridgers.



âThey put a lot of women and people of color in the performance role, and then you go and meet with a label and it's all white men... I'd love to see more boring jobs go to women.â pic.twitter.com/iBARJ5Zd8A — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) February 10, 2021

“So, I’d love to see more producers and directors and A&Rs who are women. I think it’s really important. it’s just advantageous for companies too… I’d love to see more boring jobs go to women.”

After Wood’s allegations, US TV network Starz said Manson’s guest appearance in fantasy drama American Gods will be removed from a forthcoming episode.

Channel AMC has also pulled an episode of horror anthology series Creepshow that was set to feature Manson, according to Deadline.

Manson’s most recent album released through Loma Vista Recordings was 2020’s We Are Chaos, which reached number seven in the UK charts and eight in the US.

Manson found fame in the 1990s and became known for his distinctive appearance.

PA Media