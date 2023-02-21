| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys appear at Moncler fashion event

Tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova and England footballer Marcus Rashford were also seen on the red carpet.

Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys appear at Moncler fashion event (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA) Expand

Close

Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys appear at Moncler fashion event (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA)

Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys appear at Moncler fashion event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys appear at Moncler fashion event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Pharrell Williams, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Alicia Keys were among the famous faces attending a high-end Moncler fashion event in London.

US musicians Williams and Keys along with Sir Lewis were seen on the livestream from inside Moncler Presents: The Art Of Genius at Olympia London on Monday.

Most Watched

Privacy