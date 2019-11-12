Pete Doherty handed £8,500 fine in Paris over double arrest

British singer Pete Doherty has been handed a three-month suspended sentence and a fine of 10,000 euros (£8,500) after being arrested in Paris twice in a week, city prosecutors said.

The prosecutor’s office said the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was sentenced two days after being placed in custody on Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication”.

Since rising to fame in the 2000s, Doherty, a former boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.

PA Media