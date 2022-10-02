| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Performer Camille O’Sullivan: ‘David Bowie said not to let your feet touch the ground – that resonated with me’

The Cork-raised entertainer talks about her career, roughing it with partner Aidan Gillen, and why Woodie’s is her favourite shop

Musician and actress Camille O'Sullivan at the Intercontinental Dublin Hotel. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Musician and actress Camille O'Sullivan at the Intercontinental Dublin Hotel. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Musician and actress Camille O'Sullivan at the Intercontinental Dublin Hotel. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Musician and actress Camille O'Sullivan at the Intercontinental Dublin Hotel. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ciara Dwyer

Camille O’Sullivan is a singer and actor. She is the headline act for Westival, has her own show in the Olympia in November and from December will play Edith Piaf at the Gate Theatre. Born in London, she grew up in Passage West, Co Cork. She lives in Dublin with actor Aidan Gillen and her daughter, Leila Elodie (9).

What were you like growing up?

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy