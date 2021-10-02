‘People wrote it off as, ‘She’s just quirky...’ But that’s not quirky, that’s hypomanic’ – Arlene Bailey on life with bipolar II

‘I was thinking about my childhood just yesterday,” says country-rock singer Arlene Bailey. “And when it comes to mental-health issues, there regularly seems to be some sort of a trigger from some childhood experience, but my childhood was idyllic, it really was. I couldn’t have had a better mam and dad.”

There isn’t, she believes, any easy answer to why she has suffered with mental-health issues from the age of about 15, only finally being diagnosed as having bipolar II within the last couple of years. “It’s just not always as black and white as ‘you went through something traumatic in the past’,” she says.

Arlene, now 43, brought up in Kildare, has just released her third album, Bailey, a collection of fierce, beautiful, country-rock songs in which she sings about love, lust, loss and pain, all with a deep reservoir of experience and hard-won knowledge in her voice. It is, she says with a laugh, “music that’s got a bit of arse to it”.

Her father’s side were singers, her mother’s side were musicians, and Arlene, from the age of about four, was a performer. “I sang mostly because of my dad,” she says now. “He recognised something in me. He’d give me stuff and say, ‘Listen to this, learn this’. A lot of it was American country. If we went on holidays — Salthill, Tramore — any opportunity he had to get me on stage with a band, he’d take it. I’d go up grudgingly, and then never want to get back down again.”

In secondary school, that changed a little. “I stayed quiet about it then. That’s when I started closing down, thinking, ‘I feel weird, I don’t fit, I don’t feel comfortable’.”

Even so, when Arlene’s grandmother spotted an ad — an all-girl country band looking for a singer — Arlene, then 16, knew that it was exactly what she wanted. “What we didn’t know was the band were planning on upping and going to the UK for a nine-week stint almost straightaway. I got the job, got the gig, and I fought and fought to go.”

Her parents gave in. “I had just turned 17 and I left home, headed off in a van full of musicians. That was a few months into sixth year, which was unheard of in our family — my older sister was very academic, it was all about college — but I guess my parents just knew… And so off Arlene went. I’d never left the country before, and there I was, on the road, playing pubs and clubs, up on stage in hot pants and belly tops.”

Was it everything she had expected? “My vision was superstardom,” she says with a smile. “I didn’t realise the hard slog involved; the late nights, sleeping in the back of the van. And I was so homesick. But even so, I’d ring my mam and say, ‘No, it’s great’.”

Having fought so hard to go, she couldn’t admit that things hadn’t turned out quite as expected?

“Exactly.”

She didn’t stay with the band — but her love of singing and performing was settled deep by then. “I did consider going back to school a year or so later,” she says, “but I was told I’d have to go back and do fifth year again as well, and I just thought, ‘No’.”

She stayed in the UK for nine years, toured the Middle East and spent a lot of time in New York. Along the way, she released two albums — in 2003 and 2007 — and got married “to her childhood sweetheart. “We gave two weeks’ notice and got married in a Manchester registry office, in a 15-minute ceremony. We were together for five years, and then we split up.”

Asked about that, Arlene says simply, “I had my problems, and he had his,” adding, “That was a stressful time. During the divorce, I thought I was coping, but I broke out head to toe in psoriasis.”

Singer Arlene Bailey photographed by Tony Gavin

She talks very openly about “having had problems since I was 15”. What does that mean, I wonder? “I would have suffered from depression from that age. I remember at 15 taking a handful of pills. My friend nursed me that night, kept me awake, held back my hair when I was sick — but I should have been in A&E.”

There were also times when she self-harmed, as well as having issues around food and the controlling of it, but, she says, with a wry smile, she tended to minimise most of this. “When it comes to mental health, I think Irish people tend to downplay. You think, ‘There are people dying in war-torn countries, and here am I complaining about my woes…’ I think there was an element of that. You have it instilled in you as an Irish person: ‘You don’t take a compliment, and you don’t ask for help.’ Heaven forbid you’re known as somebody who ‘suffers with their nerves’.”

She did look for help, but for a long time there was no diagnosis that could really help her to understand what was going on. “Over the years, I went to doctors, therapists, psychotherapists, counsellors — they all said, ‘You’re depressed’. I tried antidepressants for a time, but they weren’t the right thing and they didn’t work for me. I probably didn’t give them long enough, either.”

At one point, in her 20s, Arlene was hospitalised in Manchester after an attempt to take her own life. “I was taken into hospital, and kind of scolded. Or at least that’s how it seemed to me. I didn’t feel any real understanding.” However, she adds, “that could have been my perspective on things. I was mortified. I was so closed off — I did go for counselling after that, but again to no real avail.”

The touring lifestyle didn’t help. “I travelled so much with the music. You try to maintain some sort of balance and you can’t — you could be up until 5am, on the road. I was gigging every weekend, living very erratically. And I was wired to the moon much of the time. Or I was in the bed, unable to get up even to brush my teeth.”

Alcohol, during this time, seemed to help — “If you’re homesick, you know, when I land in Heathrow, there’s a bar waiting for me. I’m not saying I had a dependency issue, but to shut out the lunacy, I knew, ‘There’s a drink there. It’ll calm the mind’. Except that alcohol is ultimately a depressive.”

There was also, during this time, a period of timespent as a competitive bodybuilder. “I was always gym-obsessed,” she says. “I loved my fitness. When my marriage broke up, I bought a house in Athy, and I joined a gym. I got to know a girl who was a trainer and had done bodybuilding competitions, and I was like, ‘I want to do that’. I did a competition and I fell flat on my ass. I was too small. I hadn’t built enough muscle. So I said, ‘Right, if I want to do this, I have to do it right’.

“I spent about nine months bulking — lifting heavy weights; eating protein powder; in the gym for about two-and-a-half hours a day, five days a week. And still working. Time,” she says with a laugh, “was a major issue. I’d be finishing a meal and it would be time to start another. I was drinking protein shakes in the shower. I don’t know how I did it.”

The cycle of competitive bodybuilding involves ‘bulking’ for months before a competition — putting on muscle and weight — then ‘cutting’ in the 12 weeks before a competition. In other words, reducing calorie intake in order to lose body fat, the better to show off muscle. This, she says now, played into the controlling side of her personality, in a way that was often destructive. “I used to have issues with food. When I couldn’t control other aspects of my life, I’d think, ‘Well, I can control this’. The bulking side of things played merry hell with my mental health. I was getting bigger and bigger — underneath, it was a hefty layer of muscle, but to me it looked like I had been dumped in a pot of my own fat.”

She laughs, but adds: “That was hard. But when it came to ‘the cut’ in the weeks before a competition, I was good with that. When it came to everything being by the book and controlled and rationed, ‘Yes,’ I’d think. ‘I’ve got this’.”

And yes, she did ‘have it’ — she placed third in the second competition she took part in. But, “it was probably the most unhealthy way of living, for me… My periods stopped for the last months while I was cutting. Afterwards, I remember going to the supermarket and thinking, ‘What do I eat…?’ I had no idea. I was dried-out, knackered, starving; I put on the guts of a stone in six weeks after the competition.”

Singer Arlene Bailey photographed by Tony Gavin

Even so, she was determined to go again. Until something happened that has rerouted her life; a tragedy from which, it seems, good things have come. “My dad passed away in 2018, suddenly. We were always super close. His passing was a major trigger for me; that was like a bomb that went off.”

His death, from a heart attack, was very sudden. “He was out for dinner with my mam and my sister. I think he had been feeling unwell for quite some time — there was a family history, and he had issues in the past — but, stubborn as hell, he didn’t want to let anyone know. He was there one minute, gone the next.”

Finding out “was one of the most traumatic moments of my life. I still replay this in my mind. I was on stage the night my dad died. I was playing at a private party. I looked out into the crowd and the next thing, I saw my brother at the door. I thought, ‘What’s he doing here?’ I knew something was wrong, but I couldn’t tell what and I couldn’t tell who. I had to continue the gig for half a song before he made it up to the stage, and told me at the side of the stage: ‘Daddy’s gone.’ That’s one of those moments.”

Her father’s death came just a few months after Arlene’s 40th birthday, and the two together sparked something in her. “These things coming together made me realise, ‘I need to sort out my life’. I thought, ‘I want to sort my head out, whatever underlying issues are going on. I have to assume responsibility for my health’.”

This, she says, “had been building up and building up. There would have been days where I was walking through the town of Naas and I’d get this sudden urge to put my face through a window. Sometimes, I’d be here, but in my mind I’d be an hour down the road, thinking, ‘I need to wash the floor. If I don’t get home to wash the floor, something terrible is going to happen…’ The racing thoughts, outlandish thoughts, a need to control; I would have thoughts about killing myself, I would imagine ways to do it, I would picture myself. It was like I wasn’t in control of my own brain at times. I thought, ‘This has to stop’.”

She went to her GP, who referred her to a psychiatrist. Arlene was asked to keep a ‘mood diary’, and that revealed something no one — herself included — had noticed. “As it turned out, the lows were so low, I had never noticed the highs. Because I was so focussed on the lows, I never noticed the erratic behaviour and other people wrote it off as ‘Arlene’s just mad’ in a jokey way.

“Videos I’d make of myself talking to sausages on the grill — outlandish carry-on; everyone wrote it off as, ‘She’s just quirky...’ But once it was all written down, we realised that’s not quirky — that’s hypomanic.

“I was so worried, all those years, about hitting a dip when I might have a gig and needed to be normal — that the highs [felt like] just me in a good mood. All my attention was focussed on the lows.

“The team I worked with did not give me a diagnosis for months. They observed and tried different medications, and finally I was diagnosed with bipolar II.” She explains says: “Bipolar I is more extreme, two is a modulated version; I don’t descend as low, and I don’t go so high.”

How did it feel, to be told that? “I sat in my car when they told me, and I sobbed my heart out. I rang my boyfriend and I told him. He said, ‘Right, here we are, so let’s tackle this’. The meds were scary at times. I was put on an anti-psychotic, and I would be like a walking zombie. But once we found the correct dosage, it was a game-changer. I’m not going to say that I’m perfect, but I’m a million times better than I used to be. I feel like I’m on an even keel. I don’t constantly feel like there’s a low coming round the corner. I find when I am a bit hypomanic now, it’s cushioned, and when I feel down, I don’t cry like I used to.”

For example, she says, “If a cat was knocked down, before, I would have been torn apart. Now, I can feel, ‘That’s sad, but that’s not my cat’.”

Her psychiatric team have been, she says, brilliant. “Even through lockdown, I’d get calls regularly, consultations by Zoom. We found a good balance, medication-wise, though trial and error.”

And this, really, is her point. “If you feel like there’s a problem, remember, there is help out there. I’ve been in a bad place. But there is help available — keep trying. I would have always thought that bipolar was something really scary. But I’m fully functioning. I own my own house, I have my career, I have rescue pets.”

How many? She laughs; “Three dogs, an indoor cat, an outdoor cat, a gecko, and, recently, I fostered five kittens. So I have 10 animals. I’m constantly at the Hoover these days! I won’t keep the cats, though — when they are grown enough, I’ll find them good homes.”

She is also, she says, in a happy relationship. “We’re together about three years now. He’s the guitar player in my band so we’re both very focussed and working towards the same goal. And he’s the most easy-going guy. If he’s still around now, and has been there for all this carry-on, he’s the right guy. I’m very lucky. I’m getting another chance.”

And now, with her third album, she is ready, at last, to give her career a serious push. “This is my third album, and I’ve built up a name, but it’s only now that I’m more content in myself, now that I have faith in myself, that I feel ready for this. Without sounding cocky, I know I’m good at what I do. I’m not looking for world domination, but I want to be a household name in this country. I want to perform in theatres, I want to continue to record, I want to put my energies into the States — American audiences like me, particularly in the South — it’s one step at a time. But when things are a muddle here” — she taps her forehead — “it’s hard to make anything happen. This is the hand I’ve been dealt, and I’m running with it. Country music is all about life experience — heartache, a story to be told. And I have one.”

‘Bailey’, by Arlene Bailey is out now, available on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music; Instagram @arlenebailey1