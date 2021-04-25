‘People make mistakes, there is the possibility of redemption’: St Vincent on anxiety, her Cork roots and her father's jail time

St Vincent has always used imagery as part of her uncompromising artistry

Clark with her ex-girlfriend Cara Delevingne, who she was in a relationship with for two years

Annie Clark was three years of age when her parents’ marriage ended in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Four years later, she and her two older sisters moved to Dallas, Texas, with their mother. It was then that Annie started to have panic attacks. She needed to know where the exits were.

Her family’s nickname for her was M.I.A, because she was always in her bedroom writing songs. These days, of course, Annie Clark is better known as her rock star alter ego, St Vincent.

“God, I’m sure it is all connected,” she says when I ask if there was a link between her parents’ break-up and the panic attacks.

“I have looked at my past and thought about it, but what’s more important is where I am now. Looking back to understand something or to work through something, yes, but looking back to something and always fixating on it isn’t helpful to me. It is so hard to know how we seem, but looking back I was obsessed with music, obsessed with books, very nervous, very anxious.”

Anxious about what?

“The thing about anxiety is that it is a physiological response. First, it’s physical and then it becomes mental, and you attach the physical feeling to specific mental thoughts. The wrong cloud in the sky would mean that something terrible is going to happen.”

On her 2011 song ‘Northern Lights’ she sees the aurora borealis in the sky and is convinced it is the end of times.

“That’s what an anxiety disorder is. It’s a physiological response that is pre-thought and the thought catches up to try to rationalise the feeling. It is a generalised anxiety disorder.

“Some people win the dopamine lottery, and some people don’t. Same with depression. Some people just react to certain things differently and some people have a chemical imbalance. And, of course, those imbalances chemically manifest differently in people’s lives and how they express that.”

It’s Monday night and Clark is talking to the Sunday Independent from her home in Los Angeles.

“Therapy is on Thursday night, so you’re early,” she jokes about my earlier questions on her childhood.

In fairness, her new album Daddy’s Home, out next month, would give Freud a field day. It is partly about her taking over the role of parent from her 73-year-old father.

Daddy’s Home is also about her dad getting released from prison. While she’s never revealed his name, she sings about “inmate 502”. In 2010, he was convicted of involvement in defrauding investors in a $43m stock fraud scheme. Sentenced to 12 years at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas, he was released after serving nine years.

Apart from an oblique reference to “our father in exile” on her 2011 album Strange Mercy, she kept his living arrangements to herself.

“I was still kind of reeling from it, and my family was reeling from it. I didn’t know how to talk about it,” she says. “Also, my dad has seven children and a lot of them were young when he went in. I wanted to protect them.”

It wasn’t until years later when Clark began dating Cara Delevingne – she brought the English supermodel to the Brit Awards in London in 2015 – that her father’s secret came to light.

“For a brief period of time I was standing next to someone who was very famous,” she says, referring to Delevingne, with whom she had a two-year relationship.

“So, the tabloids decided to try and dig up any dirt they could find on me.”

What they found was her father’s incarceration. That wasn’t how she wanted the story to be told.

“That’s my story. That’s not theirs to go and try to make salacious. So, it’s been 10 years,” she says.

“Without wrapping those years up in a fake Hallmark bow, there is a way to move forward after something that is very heavy and hard. I have perspective now.

“And more than anything the rules have changed – where I might have been a daughter before, I am way more like the daddy now.”

She talks about visiting him in prison and her brushes with authority.

“You are dealing with rules, some of them totally arbitrary. If you’re wearing something that the guards didn’t approve of when you came for a visit, you would have to go to a store to get something else.”

In 2017 The New Yorker asked her if she felt any shame about her father’s crimes.

“Not at all,” she answered. “I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s not my shame.

“I feel that way,” she says now. “We as a family carried the burden, but none of us did anything wrong. We were kids.”

Still, the first single from Daddy’s Home is titled, intriguingly, 'Paty Your Way in Shame’.

“We live in a society that often asks people to choose between dignity and survival,” she says.

“I was also talking about the kind of overarching philosophical, puritanical belief that is still prevalent in America where you are bad, where you have done something almost unforgivable by being born and you need to – with your every breath – ask for forgiveness for your existence. Shame is a big force in the world.”

How does her father feel about the album?

“He is thrilled. It is a little feather in his cap, for sure. The family as a whole definitely has some gallows humour about the whole thing.”

And her mum?

“Oh God!” she laughs. “You know, it is a record about flawed people doing things to survive. Sometimes those things are in their best interests and a lot of times they’re not. But as far as the stories that I wanted to tell on this album, it is devoid of judgment.

“We all would like things to be a neat and tidy narrative. We have decided that there are only a few acceptable narratives currently in the world. But people are messy. They make mistakes. There is the possibility of redemption. There is the possibility of finding a silver lining.”

“Where can you run when the outlaw is inside you?” she sings on the album. What was going through her head when she wrote that, I ask.

“If you look at your parents and you see attributes of them that you would be happy to share and then attributes that you’d be like, ‘oh, no, please God, don’t that part be inside me too’. Is there some Greek tragedy aspect to it where you are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the ones that came before you? It’s flawed people.”

Born on September 28, 1982, Annie has four brothers and four sisters, some step, some half. She grew up in Garland, Dallas, with her mother Sharon and her two older sisters and her stepdad. Her dad, who was in Tulsa, had four more kids with his second wife. Her stepdad has two kids from his first marriage.

“It is all blended,” she says. “I am very much part of the clan.”

That clan has Irish roots.

“I’m mostly Irish and a little bit Ashkenazi Jew. Apparently, my people are from Cork. They came over after the potato famine and settled in Ohio and ended up in Tulsa. There are a lot of Irish Catholics in Tulsa. My dad’s whole side of the family is Irish Catholic.”

He used to read her Ulysses when she was nine. “He was very, very literate, a very good writer.”

At one point in her childhood she thought he was a Joycean scholar.

“That is something I later found out is a little bit embellished, you’ll be shocked to know,” she laughs. “He wasn’t a scholar. He studied James Joyce in college. But yes, he would read Ulysses to me, which at the time made no sense. He also gave me George Bernard Shaw and Bertrand Russell, when I started an interest in religion.”

Russell’s Why I Am Not a Christian was a favourite in her teenage years, a brave choice of literature to have in a religiously conservative state like Texas in the 1990s.

“My deep scepticism about the prevailing religion was something that I kept to myself. That was something that wouldn’t have been safe to talk about. I mean, my family was not religious. My mom went to a Unitarian church, which is a really thoughtful religion, which is not dogmatic at all.”

She played a concert at the Unitarian church in Dallas in 2013. The following year she thanked the church on the liner notes of her St Vincent album.

“My dad was a lapsed Catholic. So, luckily at home there wasn’t a repressive religious ideology. It was more just very strongly cultural. I wanted to get out of what I felt was the socially conservative confines of where I grew up. I wanted to find people who were like me. I knew I had all these hopes and dreams, but I had no idea what the path was going to be.”

Her uncle was in the jazz duo Tuck & Patti. They held a ceremonial coming-of-age party for Clark when she was 15 at their house in California. She joined them on tour as a roadie for a time before studying at Boston’s Berklee College of Music for three years. She dropped out in 2005 and moved to New York. She played guitar as a member of the Polyphonic Spree, and then with singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens’ band.

In 2007, she released her debut album Marry Me as St Vincent. She took her name from a reference, in the Nick Cave song There She Goes, My Beautiful World, to the New York hospital where the poet Dylan Thomas died. The Actor album followed in 2009 and then, two years later, Strange Mercy, which brought her first Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album. Her second Grammy followed in 2018 for the song Masseduction, from the album of the same name.

She has always used imagery as part of her uncompromising artistry. In 2016 she performed in New York dressed as a purple toilet, her head sticking out of the cistern. Her looks on previous albums have ranged from, as she said herself, “dominatrix at the mental institution” (Masseduction), to “Judy Garland on barbiturates” (Strange Mercy) to “a near-future cult leader” (2014’s eponymous release).

In her new album — her seventh counting Love this Giant with David Byrne in 2012 — the look is 1970s downtown New York party girl in a short blonde wig and cocktail dress, wearing last night’s clothes on the morning train. “Glamour,” she says, “that’s been up for three days straight.”

She is an artist with a vision – and has the courage to pursue it. She has left her own hyper-stylised footprints on the path made by the likes of PJ Harvey, Björk, Kate Bush, and David Bowie. She’s even been called, reductively, the female Bowie.

She believes in gender and sexual fluidity and she doesn’t identify as anything. You could probably categorise her new album as post-gender 1970s soul with a kink.

Is there a difference between Annie Clark and St Vincent?

“It is the same person. But St Vincent is now not just a person or an artist but an idea and an abstraction. It is now a place where people can project themselves on to in great ways or not great ways.”

Who writes the songs, I ask, Annie Clark or St Vincent?

“No, it’s all me. I don’t have a multiple personality disorder.”

One song on the new album that her other half might take an interest in is 'Somebody Like Me'. “Dress up in white slip on the ring walk straight down the aisle to the violin strings,” she sings, “Does it make you a genius or the fool of the week to believe enough in somebody like me?” Does it map out her view on romantic love?

“Love is this mutually agreed upon delusion. The song is about that. A lot of love songs will make grand sweeping promises: ‘I’ll love you forever. I’ll love you until the end of time.’ All of the things that people legitimately feel when they are in love. I am saying: ‘I don’t know.’

“I think that’s more romantic. I think that is truer. ‘If we continue to build this really beautiful delusion together, then who knows? The sky’s the limit.’ That to me is more romantic than some grand declaration from a balcony.”

Is that why she and her girlfriend don’t live together – to protect the “delusion”?

“I always need a place to work and be alone and try things out. It’s not necessarily pointed. It just is,” she says of a girlfriend whose name she has never revealed. It’s not a secret. It’s just private.

Writing and speaking out about deeply personal issues has taken courage. She has admitted having depression and a relationship with pharmaceuticals. On Pills, a track from her 2017 album Masseduction, she sang of being medicated as a coping mechanism. “Pills to grow, pills to shrink,” went the chorus backed by her ex, Delevingne, who went under the name “Kid Monkey”. “Pills to f**k, pills to eat, pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink.”

In 2017 she was asked to direct a short film for an anthology of horror movies by women. She doesn’t like horror movies, she doesn’t like blood and violence. But she was happy to direct it once she found a way to do it where she wouldn’t be scared.

“Then, I was talking to a friend who had this really sad story about a family member of hers — the husband killing himself and she finding him. The kids wake up to go to school and she must get them out as if nothing is wrong in order to go back and deal with the fact that she has a husband who has died.

“I thought, ‘that is horrifying’. I also thought how I can make that into a short horror film...”

In The Birthday Party,the movie that followed, a mother in suburbia puts the rotting corpse of her husband inside a panda suit at her daughter’s birthday party. When the panda falls into the birthday cake, it gives the film its subtitle: The Memory Lucy Suppressed from Her Seventh Birthday That Wasn’t Really Her Mom’s Fault, Even Though Her Therapist Says It’s Probably Why She Fears Intimacy.

Clarke also has a film of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray in development. The lead character is female. She says of the play’s themes of “sublimated queerness, alter-ego, narcissism”: “I know a thing or two about that.”

Her formative years in Texas with her mother and sisters she describes as matrifocal. Her mother’s philosophy was: “We girls can do anything.” In 2011, she co-wrote the song 'Year of the Tiger’ with her mother. “She was a social worker for a long time,” she says. “One of the great things about the pandemic is I was able to talk to my mother about her life. She worked for non-profits all her life until she retired.

“She always instilled in us the importance of doing something with your life that gives back to the community or has intrinsic value or meaning.”

She told an American magazine recently that her father’s crimes were “white collar nonsense”. How does she feel about the American justice system?

How long have you got?” she laughs. “Anybody who has any experience with the American justice system is traumatised by it one way or another. My situation at having a close friend or family member being incarcerated is, unfortunately, not at all a unique or new story. American prisons are disproportionately filled with black and brown people for negligible crimes.

“I think prison definitely needs to be reformed. Where I am coming from with this story on Daddy’s Home, however, is I am simply telling my story with humour and without judgment.

“I am not looking for sympathy for what I experienced. I am not saying what I experienced was unique. It is my story, and I am going to tell it.”

‘Daddy’s Home’ by St Vincent is released on Loma Vista Recordings on May 14