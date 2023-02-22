| 5.2°C Dublin

Pentatonix become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

At the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the group reminded fans that scepticism was ‘the first sign you are doing something groundbreaking’.

Pentatonix become first acapella group to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Michael Bedigan, Los Angeles Correspondent, PA

Grammy-winning singers Pentatonix have made history by becoming the first acapella group to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The US group thanked their fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday and reminded people that scepticism was “the first sign you are doing something groundbreaking”.

