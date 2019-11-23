Peace out: U2's new single surprises fans - and while it is not 'The Joshua Tree', it reminds us of their relevance

These days, the average subscriber to 'U2.com' simply rolls over in their bed and checks their inbox to find Bono's surprise single-drop waiting to be played.

The group chose the city of Mumbai in India to let loose their latest single 'Ahimsa' (Sanskrit for non-violence) before releasing it across the world wide web.

It is only six months since the legions of Bono-bashers were salivating over rumours the band was preparing to hang up their 'Joshua Tree' spurs and strut out to billionaire pasture.

'Ahimsa' is proof U2 are far from retirement age.

If anything, they are preparing to kick on from their previous two albums, 'Songs of Innocence' and 'Songs of Experience'.

The surprise track was recorded with Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman.

Rahman previously composed the score to 'Slumdog Millionaire' and is very much in keeping with the band's current musical nous. But if you are looking for the soul of 'Joshua Tree' or rock grunge of 'Achtung Baby', you won't find it here.

What you will find is Bono the poet, highlighting the many ills that plague the world, with the Edge's soulful riffs and an ear-worm melody that has been skilfully designed to garner global airplay.

At first listen, you do feel this is U2's Ravi Shankar moment, but it is far more reserved than that.

As tends to be the case these days with the Dublin rockers, there is a commercial element to everything they do.

It is by no means music by numbers. But much like 'Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' from their last album, this is a single that can be remixed, worked and repackaged for the remainder of their current tour.

Having grossed more than $1bn in sales over the past decade, the easy option for these rock and roll hall-of-famers would be to kick back, relax and let the Facebook monies roll in.

But that has never been their raison d'être and in a time when Spotify and not Tower records that call all the shots, 'Ahimsa' is proof U2 are far from finished.

"This is an invitation/ to a high location/ For someone who wants to belong," Bono sings.

"This is a meditation/ On your radio station/ If you like it you can sing along/ Ahimsa."

Backstage at their tour launch in Tulsa last May, Edge told me: "It's not about relevance with U2, it is about feeling like we can still make good new music and bring in new fans."

'Ahimsa' may not recall the dizzying heights of 'The Joshua Tree'.

But it is a radio darling that will sit well on any commercial playlist and ensure the future stays bright for the Irish icons.

Irish Independent