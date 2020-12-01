| 8.3°C Dublin

Paul Mescal fuels Phoebe Bridgers girlfriend rumours as he stars in singer's new music video

Paul Mescal in the music video for Phoebe Bridger's new song 'Savior Complex'

Maynooth heartthrob Paul Mescal has fuelled rumours of a relationship with musician Phoebe Bridgers as he stars in the Grammy-nominated singer’s latest music video, entitled Saviour Complex, which has been directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the video, the Normal People superstar is seen crying at the beach, wearing a dishevelled suit and tie, with cuts and bruises on his face.

However, he is not alone, as he spots a tiny white tiny chihuahua sitting nearby and watching him.

Mescal is then seen making his way through a road in a barren field as singer Bridger passes him by driving a tractor.

He attempts to hitch-hike, but instead of taking a seat in a car that pulls up, he steals it.

To his surprise, the tiny dog ends up in the passengers seat.

Upon arrival in a cheap motel, Mescal can be seen topless with what appears to be a bloody wound on his stomach - but he begins to peel off the wound on his stomach and the cuts on his face, revealing that they were fake all along.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is seen acting as a maid working in the hotel and as the dancing model in the paintings on his hotel room walls.

As Mescal has somewhat befriended the chihuahua, he is a aghast to find out it has gone missing from his room - and the viewer sees that the four-legged creature is dressed in a cape, sitting alongside Bridgers at the beach, who is also wearing a cape.

The music video was shared exclusively on the singer’s Facebook page.

Last week, Mescal confirmed that he does have a girlfriend in an interview to GQ, while declining to name her.

However, he has been spotted with Bridgers several times earlier in the year and has revealed that he is a fan of her music.

