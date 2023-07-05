Paul McCartney ‘blames’ Bruce Springsteen for concerts that go on for hours

‘We used to play for 30 minutes,’ says former Beatle

Bruce Springsteen on stage at the RDS in Dublin in May. Photo: Steve Humphreys

During a recent appearance on the Conan O’Brien’s Needs a Friend podcast, the former Beatle bemoaned the expectations of modern-day concert-goers and their appetite for increasingly extensive sets.

According to McCartney, it was Springsteen who began the trend of performing lengthy sets that go on for hours, which made it impossible to get away with shorter ones.

The 81-year-old also explained that The Beatles would often play for only 30 minutes during their 1960s heyday, and that was never an issue with fans.

“These days, pretty much there’s the main act and there might be a warm-up act,” he said.

“In the 1960s, it was a lot of people on the bill because nobody did long. Now people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen – I’ve told him so, I said, ‘It’s your fault, man’.

Bruce Springsteen performs hit to 'Born to run' in front of thousands at the RDS in Dublin

“You can’t now do an hour, we used to do a half-hour. That was The Beatles’ thing – half-an-hour and we got paid for it.”

McCartney explained how the set length was dictated by the number of other acts during the show. He added: “I tried to work out why was it so short. Well, because there were a lot of people on the bill.

“I think when you went to a thing if you were a comedian the promoter would say, ‘How long can you do? Four minutes?’ The guy would say yes, so they would do four and so we thought, ‘Well, half-an-hour, that’s like epic’. It didn’t seem strange.”

Last year, McCartney celebrated his 80th birthday by playing a three-hour headline slot at Glastonbury, with Springsteen joining him on stage for a duet.

Meanwhile, Springsteen, who is set to headline two dates in London’s Hyde Park this week, has been performing shows that last between three and four hours since 1980’s The River Tour.

More recently, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour marked one of the first times a modern pop star adopted the extended run time.

The Cruel Summer hit-maker plays for about three hours and 15 minutes, with her set list containing more than 40 songs.

Beyoncé’s continuing Renaissance World Tour has featured shows running about two-and-a-half hours, with more than 30 songs performed.