Paris Jackson posts ‘infinite’ tribute to father on death anniversary

Michael Jackson, the “King Of Pop”, died aged 50 on June 25 2009.

Paris, one of Jackson’s three children, was 11 when the star died following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Jun 25, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

Alongside a picture of her father posted to Instagram, the 20-year-old model wrote: “Infinite.”

His sister, La Toya Jackson, penned a moving message to her late brother on Twitter.

On Monday, celebrities posted tributes to the Thriller singer to mark his death.

Alongside a picture of the pair, she wrote: “We will always miss you! We will always love you!

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also took to Twitter and shared an image of herself and Jackson.

CANT BELIEVE ITS’S 9 YEARS I MISS YOU AND I LOVE YOU ALWAYS IN MY HEART !! #LONGLIVE #MICHEALJACKSON #KINGOFPOP R.I.P ♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fnxc1OkByS — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) June 25, 2018

She captioned the image: “CANT BELIEVE ITS’S 9 YEARS I MISS YOU AND I LOVE YOU ALWAYS IN MY HEART !! #LONGLIVE #MICHEALJACKSON #KINGOFPOP R.I.P.”