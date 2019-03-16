Paris Jackson has rubbished claims she tried to kill herself in the wake of a scandal prompted by the controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.

Paris Jackson denies claims she was hospitalised after ‘suicide bid’

Jackson, daughter to the late musician, posted a denial to Twitter in response to claims made by the US entertainment news website TMZ.

Michael Jackson is the subject of Leaving Neverland (Yui Mok/PA)

“F*** you you f****** liars,” she wrote on Saturday.

The 20-year-old followed the post with another containing a series of question marks.

A source close to Jackson said she had had an incident this morning that required medical treatment and that she was resting at home, denying reports of a suicide attempt.

A story on the TMZ website linked Jackson’s hospitalisation to the release of the documentary, which aired in two parts on Channel 4 at the beginning of the month.

It featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged that they were sexually abused by the King of Pop.

Jackson is the second child of late pop star Michael and Debbie Rowe. She was 11 when her famous father died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2017, Jackson revealed she attempted suicide “multiple times”.

Press Association