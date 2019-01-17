Paris Jackson assures fans she is ‘happy and healthy’

Paris Jackson has assured fans she is “happy and healthy” amid reports she sought treatment for her mental health.

Paris Jackson has assured fans she is “happy and healthy” amid reports she sought treatment for her mental health.

A source close to the model and daughter of Michael Jackson said on Tuesday she took a break to “reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health”.

Jackson, who has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past, had not posted on Instagram since December 12, despite being active on the platform before then.

However on Wednesday, the 20-year-old returned to social media and said she is “feeling better than ever”.

Alongside a picture of herself and her dog, she wrote: “the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!”

Jackson also said she has new music to be released, adding: “hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox.”

Jackson is the second child of late pop star Michael and Debbie Rowe. She was 11 when her famous father died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2017, Jackson revealed she attempted suicide “multiple times”.

She said: “I was going through a lot of, like teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.

“It was just self-hatred… Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

Press Association